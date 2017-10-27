Zebra TC20 is a rugged Android smartphone tailored for SMBs

Zebra Technologies has launched a new mobile device which is targeted squarely at small businesses, designed to be very easy-to-use, yet still deliver plenty of useful functionality.

Zebra’s TC20 is a lightweight and rugged Android phone, billed as a mobile computer, and aimed at SMBs in the retail and hospitality sectors (among others).

The handset has a 4.3-inch Gorilla Glass display (with a resolution of 800 x 480) and is driven by an ARM octa-core Cortex A53 processor running at 1.4GHz, with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage. The OS is Android Nougat.

Businesses can purchase the device as an ‘all-touch’ model (using an on-screen keypad), or there’s a ‘keyboard’ variant, with a physical numeric keypad.

You get an integrated barcode scanner, with models designed for 1D and 2D scanning, and the Zebra RFD2000 sled adds UHF RFID tag reading and writing capabilities.

As mentioned, the TC20 is designed to be a durable handset, able to take knocks and drops, and to survive dusty environments.

Battery bonus

You also get a beefy battery which Zebra claims will last for an entire shift (10 hours), and there’s an optional attachable battery pack to extend longevity further.

The battery pack is one of many optional accessories such as charging cradles, holsters and snap-on trigger handles.

Another benefit worth bearing in mind is Zebra’s Workforce Connect push-to-talk functionality, which enables wireless voice communications between staff members (with direct or group chats possible).

Bryan Bassett, Research Analyst, Mobile Enterprise Device Solutions at IDC, commented: “Zebra’s TC20 provides a compelling case for smaller businesses to set aside familiar, consumer-centric mobile devices in favor of a dedicated, versatile and purpose-built device.

“Improved battery life, durability and better scanning all have the means of improving productivity for workers in a wide range of industries and sectors.”

Pricing and availability of the TC20 are still to be confirmed.