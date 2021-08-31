Your WordPress website might finally get less boring

Vancouver-based software solutions provider Pixieset Media has acquired premium WordPress designer Flothemes to boost its product portfolio.

Speaking on the acquisition, Pixieset Co-Founder and CEO Simon Wong, said: “This acquisition enables Pixieset to enhance and strengthen the products and solutions we offer to our growing client base of 600,000+ as we expand across the broader photography industry.

“We look forward to harnessing the expertise of Flothemes’ experienced team and working together to continue scaling the website design tools and offerings of the Pixieset platform.”

Moving forward, the companies plan to continue building an all-in-one platform to provide photographers with a website that integrates with all their automations and workflow.

WordPress for photographers

With the two companies coming together, Flothemes Founder Ross Tanner has joined Pixieset’s leadership team as Director of Design & Business Development.

“Flothemes is honored to announce the next chapter for our community. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership brings not just to our company and clients, but for all aspiring creatives, as we work to build a powerful platform to service various design and business needs,” Tanner noted.

With the acquisition, Flothemes’ designs and company operations will fully integrate into the Pixieset umbrella, while maintaining existing service levels and offerings to its customers.

Pixieset launched its website builder offering, Pixieset Website, in 2019 for photographers to create an online presence.

In a blog post, Pixieset said: “As a team, we’ve always aimed to be transparent and honest with our clients about our product changes and our roadmap.

“We haven’t shied away from difficult conversations and questions, but welcomed them through one-on-one talks and threads inside this community. And today is no different, we want to keep you at the forefront of the discussion.”