Your last chance to get the Oculus Quest 2 before it gets £100 more expensive

If you've had your eye on the Oculus Quest 2, then you might want to pull the trigger on grabbing one before the price hike.

In case you missed it, the Oculus Quest 2 is getting significantly more expensive. Meta announced a price bump for the hardware this week. The company cites its continued investment in "moving the VR industry forward for the long term" as its primary motive.

The good news is that the current price is holding until the end of July, So canny shoppers have just a few more days to grab an Oculus Quest 2 headset and save $100. Both the 128GB and 256GB models will be affected, so there's no escaping the looming new price tag. It makes you long for the days of the now-discontinued 64GB model.

Amazon US appears to have already switched to the new prices, with the headset having a shipping date of mid-August and prices in excess of $389.99. Both variants of the headset aren't available on Amazon's Australian site, but happily, Amazon UK has come to the rescue. You may even find sellers on there shipping the Oculus Quest 2 internationally, which may still be cheaper than the new price.

(opens in new tab) Oculus Quest 2: £299 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save £100 – The Oculus Quest 2 is lightweight and powerful, so you can strap in for a marathon gaming session without it starting to feel uncomfortable. At the current price, it's a must-have piece of hardware that offers a top-tier VR system without breaking the bank, or needing a complicated PC setup overflowing with wires. If you've been contemplating getting on the VR bandwagon, grabbing the Oculus Quest 2 at this price is too good to miss.

How much is the Oculus Quest 2?

Right now, the current prices are still locked in. So you're looking at $299 / £299 / AU$479 for the 128GB model, and $399 / £399 / AU$639 for the 256GB model.

From August 1 though, that's all going to change. The 128GB model is going up to $400 / £400 / AU$630 while the 256GB variant will cost $500 / £500 / AU$790. That's a pretty hefty investment.

You might be tempted to pick one up at the lower price, knowing you won't get a massive amount of use out of it. But post-price hike, if you're sinking in that much cash, you'll probably be weighing up how much use you're actually going to get out of it before taking the plunge.

That being said, it's certainly one of the best VR headsets out there. Not that the market is bristling with them right now. If you are swayed and want to pick one up, it's worth taking a look at the best Oculus Quest 2 accessories as well. Meta has warned that the price of accessories and refurbished units will also be impacted.

To that end, swing by our best Oculus Quest 2 deals for July 2022 to make sure you get everything you need before that August deadline.