Xbox Series X restock: Microsoft's console is back in stock at Game

Game has Xbox Series X stock once again, with various bundles of Microsoft's flagship console available. Orders will be shipped March 26 and you can also get the console via Xbox All Access, Microsoft's monthly finance plan, if you prefer.

Various bundles are available that come with accessories and add-ons like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Sadly, the console is not available on its own. The good news, however, is that stock seems to be sticking around far longer than expected. We've been able to add a bundle to our basket without the need to queue, so while it might be frustrating to pay over the usual £449.99, this is still a great chance to grab the console from a legitimate seller.

You can get the Xbox Series X with Xbox All Access, which sees you pay £28.99 per month for an Xbox Series X and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The Xbox Series S costs £20.99 per month for the same deal, but isn't available this time around.

You can also make payments before the due date, which can shorten the term of your financing agreement. You'll be notified when payment is due three days in advance of when the money will be charged from your account, and you can monitor due dates using the Klarna app.

To be eligible for Xbox All Access, you need to be over 18 years of age, a UK resident of over three years and work a minimum of 16 hours per week. You can check this detailed FAQ on Game's website for further details.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X console continues to be extremely popular at the moment, with stock flying off the shelves as soon as it arrives. While Microsoft has promised more stock is on the way, the next-gen system remains elusive.

Where to buy Xbox Series X: all the retailers checked

Xbox Series X deal:

Xbox Series X bundles at Game

Game also has a variety of bundles available that come with additional accessories and Xbox Game Pass. Orders will be shipped on March 26.View Deal

Xbox Series X via Xbox All Access: from £28.99 per month at Game

Game is showing stock for Microsoft's flagship console, but it's only available on Xbox All Access. Remember this is a finance plan, and there are a number of caveats worth bearing in mind. However, it's still a great chance to secure Microsoft's console if you're eligible and understand the stipulations.

View Deal

You don't need us to tell you that both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are in high demand right now, and for good reason. The flagship Xbox Series X allows for native 4K gaming thanks to its powerful 12 teraflop processor and 120fps in select titles, while the Xbox Series S represents a more affordable option to those who aren't too fussed about having the best visual quality available.

We've written extensively about the Xbox Series X's features in our Xbox Series X review and were impressed by Microsoft's new machine.

Xbox Series X accessory deals

Not in the UK? Head to our where to buy Xbox Series X page, or check out the latest deals on accessories and controllers below:

Where to buy Xbox Series X in the UK

Where to buy Xbox Series S UK