Xbox Series X restock: Game and the Microsoft store have stock right now

Game has Xbox Series X stock and Xbox Series S stock available right now, with various bundles up for grabs. You can also pick up the console from the Microsoft store for £449.99.

There's an impressive amount of bundles available at Game, that include accessories, add-ons like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and controllers. The consoles are thankfully available on their own for £449.99 for the Xbox Series X and £249.99 for the Xbox Series S.

You can also get either the Xbox Series X or Series S with Xbox All Access, which sees you pay £28.99 per month for an Xbox Series X and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The Xbox Series S costs £20.99 per month for the same deal.

As we've come to expect from Game, expect to join an online queue. Remember to keep the tab open as we've seen wait times of up to an hour with people reporting success afterwards, despite the long wait.

We've managed to get to checkout a few times already, which suggest there is a healthy amount of stock for once. This could be a great chance to pick up either of Microsoft's next-gen consoles, then, so don't wait around for too long.

Microsoft’s flagship console is still extremely popular, with Xbox Series X stock continuing to fly off the shelves as soon as it arrives. While Microsoft has promised more stock is on the way, the next-gen system continues to be hard to find.

Xbox Series X console bundles: from £449.99 at Game

Want an Xbox Series X? Game is showing stock for Microsoft's flagship console again with various bundles, standalone options and Xbox All Access available.

Xbox Series X: £449.99 at the Microsoft Store

You can also grab the console from the Microsoft store and save 20% on an additional controller, including the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

Xbox Series S console bundles: from £249.99 at Game

Game also has the Xbox Series S in stock, and bundles are available. Xbox All Access is also an option if you'd prefer to pay monthly.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are in high demand right now, and for good reason. The flagship Xbox Series X allows for native 4K gaming thanks to its powerful 12 teraflop processor and 120fps in select titles. We've written extensively about the Xbox Series X's features in our Xbox Series X review and were impressed by Microsoft's new machine.

