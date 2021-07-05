Xbox Series X restock: Ebuyer had Xbox Series X in stock but quickly sold out

Update: Well that didn't last long. Ebuyer's Xbox Series X stock sold out incredibly quickly, and reminded us of those chilling early months where stock would appear and sell out in minutes. Ebuyer still has an Xbox Series S bundle available, but we'll have to wait and see if Microsoft's flagship model returns.

Searching for the latest Xbox Series X restock? Well good news: Xbox Series X stock has appeared at Ebuyer, but only a bundle is available. However, it comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for £482.98, which is well worth picking up if you're not a subscriber already.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate grants you access to hundreds of games on console and PC, EA Play, Xbox Cloud Streaming and various perks. You'll never run out of things to play, then.

Ebuyer also has a similar Xbox Series S bundle in stock that comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for £279.98, which is a saving of £3.

Ebuyer's stock tends to sell out quickly, so if you've been hoping to get your hands on an Xbox Series X, we'd move fast.

Ebuyer tends to charge a £5.98 premium for next-day delivery and has previously let you collect the console if you'd prefer. Order today, and you can expect deliver on Tuesday, July 6.

Xbox Series S + 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: £279.98 at Ebuyer

If you'd rather opt for Microsoft's more affordable and more svelte Xbox console, Ebuyer has the Xbox Series S and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in stock, and you'll save £3 with this bundle. View Deal

Xbox Series X + 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: £482.98 at Ebuyer

OUT OF STOCK Want an Xbox Series X? Ebuyer has stock of Microsoft's flagship console with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included. Order now and you can get the console as early as tomorrow.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are in high demand right now, and for good reason. The flagship Xbox Series X allows for native 4K gaming thanks to its powerful 12 teraflop processor and 120fps in select titles. We've written extensively about the Xbox Series X's features in our Xbox Series X review and were impressed by Microsoft's new machine.

