Looking for the latest Xbox Series X restock? Amazon has Xbox Series X stock right now, including the console on its own or two bundle options.

You can opt to pick up the Xbox Series X on its own for the list price of £449.99, or choose a bundle that includes Forza Horizon 4 for £499.98. An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle is also available for £482.98.

The good news is that it looks like Amazon is letting people backorder the console, which means that you can buy now for when stock appears at a later date. The console on its own ships on July 3, while the Forza Horizon 4 and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle will be in stock on June 30.

This is a fantastic opportunity to finally snag Microsoft's Xbox Series X if you're in the UK, then, so don't miss out.

Where to buy Xbox Series X: all the retailers checked

Xbox Series X deals:

Xbox Series X: £449.99 at Amazon

Want an Xbox Series X? Amazon is showing stock for Microsoft's flagship console, which is available to ship on July 3.View Deal

Xbox Series X + 3 months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: £482.98 at Amazon

We'd highly recommend opting for this Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle as you get access to hundreds of games on day one, plus other features such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Game Pass on PC and EA Play. You can also get free rewards in the form of perks. Order now for when stock arrives on June 30.View Deal

Xbox Series X + Forza Horizon 4: £499.98 at Amazon

Get an Xbox Series X and the superb Forza Horizon 4 as part of this bundle from Amazon. Stock returns on June 30, but you can buy it now so it's ready to ship once it arrives. View Deal

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are in high demand right now, and for good reason. The flagship Xbox Series X allows for native 4K gaming thanks to its powerful 12 teraflop processor and 120fps in select titles. We've written extensively about the Xbox Series X's features in our Xbox Series X review and were impressed by Microsoft's new machine.

Xbox Series X accessory deals

Not in the UK? Head to our where to buy Xbox Series X page, or check out the latest deals on accessories and controllers below:

Where to buy Xbox Series X in the UK

Where to buy Xbox Series S UK