ViewSonic launches ergonomic LED displays for business

ViewSonic, has launched two new 22" and 24" widescreen full HD LED displays - VG2239m-LED and VG2439m-LED - aimed at the business market.

One of the new key features of the VG series is the ergonomically designed monitor base, which allows users to adjust the height (from 0 to 135mm), tilt (down 5 by degrees, up by 20 degrees) and spin horizontally through 360 degrees. Additionally the ergonomic display can be rotated by 90 degrees to allow the display to be used in landscape or portrait mode.

For those who want to use the devices as a fixed display there's also a standard VESA wall mount and a Kensington security slot for added security.

Both displays are capable of resolutions of up to 1920 by 1080 and will display full HD 1080p resolutions with a 16:9 widescreen ratio. The displays also include embedded sRGB colour correction technology for accurate 100% sRGB colour for photo and video production work.

The new VG series monitors also come equipped with a DisplayPort 1.2 digital interface to boost bandwidth to 17.28 Gbs; which makes the displays ideal for high definition sound and quick image data transmission.

For those without DisplayPort devices there's also a standard DVI and VGA ports as well as 2 sets of USB ports to tidy up your desktop.

The 22" VG2239m-LED will retail at £115 excluding VAT and the 24" VG2439m-LED will be slightly more at £155 excluding VAT. Both units will be available in Europe in early September 2012, and will come with a three year limited warranty.