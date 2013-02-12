Flyerzone releases WordPress website template

Flyerzone has made a free WordPress template named FloZo available for small businesses wanting to create new websites.

The company says that FloZo has a media-rich structure that can integrate photography and video, and uses intuitive linking to incorporate blog space, image galleries and Facebook and Twitter links.

It also allows for the installation of free and premium plug-ins to support websites' search rankings and usability.

Flyerzone says the is a starting point for entrepreneurs that enables them to make use of one of the most popular content management systems available.

FloZo can be downloaded from the company's website.