F-secure introduces Software Updater for automatic patch management

Old and unpatched software, particularly browser software, is one of the key ways for hackers to gain entry into networks, servers and PCs.

In a recent survey F-Secure found over 80% of the top 10 malware threats detected were targeted against software weaknesses, and these attacks known as "vulnerability exploits", are most commonly aimed at unpatched software. However cataloguing and updating the software running on a business network is time consuming, which is where the new service from anti-virus software supplier F-Secure comes in handy.

The new F-Secure Software Updater tool allows businesses to automate patch management for applications, plug-ins and browsers. The software proactively scans computers for missing security updates and patches and deploys them automatically, displaying the results - for users who want greater control, there is also a manual option.

The service is available as a standalone package or will come as part F-Secure's Protection Service for Business, which includes virus and spyware protection, spam and email protection as well as firewall and server protection.