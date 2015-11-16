Check out 10 technologies that could change your life in 2016

It's chaos out there. Smart devices of all kinds are producing and sending text, audio, video, sensory and contextual information.

"The Information of Everything addresses this influx with strategies and technologies to link data from all these different data sources," say analysts at IT research company Gartner. "Information has always existed everywhere, but has often been isolated, incomplete, unavailable or unintelligible … advances in semantic tools such as graph databases, as well as other emerging data classification and information analysis techniques, will bring meaning to the often chaotic deluge of information."

Whether you call it the Internet of Things, the Internet of Data or the Information of Everything, we know one thing – 2016 will produce more and more big data. It's what we do with it that could change.