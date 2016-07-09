6 tech brands that could challenge Apple

Does Apple innovate anymore? With each reveal of a new iPhone there's always one big question from the tech world: is that it? There's a feeling that Apple has reached its zenith when it comes to phones. It might be the most valuable company in the world, but the speed of change in tech is unfathomably fast, and share prices can shrink.

The tech world is littered with super-hot brands that gradually faded away and in the world of phones, there's no bigger example than Nokia. Once the number one handset maker globally, the Finnish company became a department within Microsoft before being sold on this month to iPhone maker Foxconn.

But can Apple, a company with an estimated $200 billion (around £150 billion, AU$270 billion) in the bank, ever be challenged? Here are our fanciful theories, complete with a reality check.