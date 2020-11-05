WhatsApp is changing the way you report abuse

While WhatsApp has provided a great way for friends, family, work colleagues and businesses to stay in touch for some time now, the platform is also open to abuse. Spam content from unknown users making getting in touch is a real problem, and many people have been subjected to abuse through the app.

Like other similar apps and social networking platform, WhatsApp has long included the option to report users who are causing harassment, sending abusive messages, or breaking the rules in some other way. Now the reporting feature is being upgraded to make it even more useful.

The current method of reporting is fairly basic – you simply hit a button to send a report about a contact you are concerned about, and no information is shared. With the latest update, however, when you report a user you must also share recent messages the user has sent to you with WhatsApp.

The new reporting and message sharing feature applies not only to individuals, but also group chats and those with businesses. The new method has two key benefits. Not only will it give WhatsApp more information and enable the company to make better decisions, it will also help to cut back on the number of people making unwarranted complaints about other users.

Report and block

At the moment, the new blocking feature is only available to Android users running the beta version of WhatsApp, specifically version 2.20.206.3 of the app. The beta program is currently full, but you can keep an eye out for spaces opening up here

But while it is only Android users who get to try out the new options right now, iPhone users are not going to miss out. The same feature will be making its way to the iOS version of WhatsApp in the coming weeks, so be on the lookout for an update in the near future.

Via WABetaInfo