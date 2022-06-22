Vodafone modernises IT infrastructure with Oracle Cloud

Audio player loading…

Vodafone plans to modernise the IT infrastructure underpinning its European network operations and applications through a new multi-year agreement with Oracle.

The UK-based operator sees the overhaul of its internal systems as a critical part of its transformation into a genuine technology company, driving efficiency and productivity gains that will reduce costs and improve the quality and variety of services it can offer consumer and businesses.

The plan is to migrate several systems to a dedicated Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) region in Vodafone’s main data centres, expanding the reach of Oracle’s cloud services into the operator’s own infrastructure.

Vodafone cloud

This dedicated cloud platform will allow Vodafone to modernise, manage, and automate mission critical systems, including OSS and BSS systems like CRM and order management.

The capabilities and scale of the infrastructure will also accelerate development and deployment of cloud-based applications across multiple markets.

“As Vodafone focuses on growth, data is key to how we evolve our business, build new capabilities and innovate to meet the needs of our customers. Our collaboration with Oracle supports our vision of becoming a technology communications company,” said Scott Petty, Chief Digital & IT Officer, Vodafone.

“The agreement enables Oracle to bring its entire portfolio of cloud services directly into Vodafone data centres. This includes the same architecture, software, services and control plane used in OCI public cloud.

"The flexibility offered by OCI enables us to build a robust, secure, and extensible cloud platform in our own data centres, while also providing the operational agility and scalability required to support the growth and diversification of our business.”

“Telecom companies are reimagining their business models to innovate and monetize new opportunities at speed and at scale,” added Clay Magouyrk, head of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “Vodafone is at the forefront of this thinking, and we are excited to bring the power of OCI to Vodafone’s data centres to support the company and its partners as they fast-track this vision and deliver the next generation of connected services.”

Vodafone is already using Oracle’s cloud-native network policy management (opens in new tab)platform to accelerate the provision of 5G services to customers and more efficiently manage the network using real time data analytics.