Virgin Media down again across UK

Customers across the UK are reporting outages in their Virgin Media broadband connections.

The outage began around 14:00 BST on Monday, according to tracking site DownDetector.

Thousands of complaints have already been logged, with many users losing connection as they work from home during the recent pandemic.

Customers flocking to social media to complain about a lack of connectivity, with some mobile internet and TV services also apparently affected.

Virgin Media down

DownDetector's tracking service showed continuing high numbers of complaints in London, with users in Nottingham, Kingston-upon Hull and Glasgow also registering a high number of issues.

The issue is the fourth to hit Virgin Media in a matter of weeks, with the company suffering a similar event late in June 2020 and another a few weeks earlier.

TechRadar Pro has contacted Virgin Media for comment. The company has responded to several users on Twitter, but no explanation has yet been given for the problems with an investigation currently ongoing.

The outage comes as UK broadband and mobile providers have enacted a series of measures to support spikes in demand during the pandemic.

There had been fears that these networks would struggle under the weight of additional data traffic but any predicted meltdown has failed to materialise. Most networks have been built to withstand peak demands, while major streaming services have reduced transmission quality at the request of the EU.

Recent figures from Ofcom found lockdown has seen the rapid adoption of video calling and other over-the-top message and voice platforms.