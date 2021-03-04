Twitter is testing a new way to shop online through tweets

Twitter has seemingly confirmed its first foray into the world of e-commerce after experimental tweets were spotted online.

The social media giant has been testing a new way to display tweets that take users via links to e-commerce product pages found, for example, within a Shopify online store.

Adding to the e-commerce angle is a new Twitter Card format, which shows the product name, the outlet’s name and the product price. Crucially, a ‘Shop’ button will allow consumers to complete their online purchase options.

The tweets were initially spotted by a Twitter user in Qatar, which was subsequently picked up by social media consultant Matt Navarra who shared screenshots of the test cards. Twitter has since confirmed that it is experimenting with the new e-commerce card format, indicating it has designs on becoming more of a creator platform in the future.

Previously, the social media outlet outlined plans for a Super Follow creator subscription, which would allow users to pull together their favourite community trends, newsletters, audio chat rooms and more into one subscriber-only collection.

Commentators had already started speculating that Twitter would begin introducing more e-commerce focused features after the company touched on commerce at its Investor Day event last week.

Twitter isn’t alone in recognizing the potential for integrating e-commerce and online shopping options into its design and infrastructure. Facebook has already rolled out several features over its platform, with Instagram and WhatsApp also getting their own dedicated e-commerce tools recently.

Video-based online shopping is another area that still remains relatively untapped, with many online outlets now taking to social video outlet TikTok to bolster their marketing campaigns. It’s an angle that Twitter could also exploit if the current tests prove successful.

“This is the first of many experiments in the commerce space and we will enrich the experience as we learn more,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch.