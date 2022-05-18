Three expands B2B reach with Currys Business partnership

Audio player loading…

Three says a new partnership with Currys will expand the reach of its B2B unit and strengthen its bid to shake up the business connectivity market.

The operator has traditionally lagged behind its rivals in the business segment of the UK market but is now devoting significant resources to expand its share.

Back in 2020 it hired Mike Tomlinson as managing director of Three Business, and last year grew its partner network to include Sprint, Business Mobiles, Yappl (A1 Comms) and Get Connected to expand its reach.

This long-term agreement is Three’s first with a major nationwide retailer and distributor for the business market and will see its connectivity services offered across all of Currys’ B2B sales channels.

This includes Currys’ partner distribution network, direct sales teams, and in more than 300 stores including 50 dedicated business hubs. Businesses of all sizes will be able to buy Three Businesses’ services using one of these channels.

“We want to be the partner of choice for businesses and organisations of all sizes as they transition to a more modern, flexible operating model that is fit for purpose for the 2020s and beyond,” said Mike Tomlinson, Managing Director of Business, Three UK “We are looking forward to working with Currys over the coming years to serve the Business market together with great services and fantastic distribution.”

“With Three being at the forefront of the 5G revolution, it makes them the ideal network partner for us and allows us to continue with our ambitious plans for growing our business offering even further,” added Carlos Pestana, Currys B2B Director.

Earlier this year Three completed the first phase of a multi-million-pound investment in its B2B division’s digital infrastructure, using digitally-native technologies from the likes of Amdocs, DocuSign, Adobe, Tariffcom, and Astute.

Three says the platform will ensure it can be flexible and responsive enough to respond to changing demands, while ensuring a consistent and improved experience across its telesales, digital sales, partner, and retail channels.