Three adds nearly 100 new locations to its UK 5G network

Three targets domestic holiday hotspots

Three
Three has switched on 5G at 86 locations in the UK since the start of the year, with several major holiday locations included in the most recent expansion.

The operator has now doubled its number of 5G sites to 3,200 in the past year, with the latest expansion including coastal hotspots like Dartmouth, Milford on Sea, Aberystwyth, and Holywood.

Given the rise in domestic tourism since the pandemic, a trend likely to continue given the rising cost of living and air travel disruption, Three is eager to stress to customers that they can expect the same level of service when they are on holiday as they do at home.

Three 5G holiday hotspots

Three’s 5G network already reaches other popular destinations like Brighton, Blackpool, Edinburgh, Bangor.

To add strength to its position, Three has published new research outlining the benefit that connectivity has for the tourist industry. 

Its report says 24% of people will likely spend more where mobile coverage is excellent as they can look up reviews and make bookings online, while more than half of Brits would be less likely to choose accommodation with poor coverage.

In total, the study suggests good connectivity could add £3.4 billion in value to the UK tourist industry.

“We are committed to playing our part to ensure we continue to provide excellent coverage for all. That’s why we’re investing £2 million every day in the network to rollout the UK’s fastest 5G network which now covers more than 56% of the UK’s population,” said Elaine Carey, Three UK chief commercial officer.

“Whether it’s a coastal trip to the seaside, a quiet cottage getaway, or a city break, there is an expectation from holidaymakers that they will be able to stay in touch with friends and family, make use of online review and booking platforms, and post about their trip on social media.”

Three customers going on holiday abroad, however, will be less impressed that the company has withdrawn its offer of inclusive roaming (opens in new tab) within the EU and in other selected destinations as part of its ‘Go Roam’ proposition. This was despite the fact it said it had no intention of doing so.

