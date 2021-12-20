This Razer Halo Infinite keyboard deal from Currys is 23% cheaper than buying direct

Here’s an early Christmas present, Halo fans. The Razer Halo Infinite keyboard, which is inspired by none other than Microsoft’s Halo Infinite, is now available for significantly less than the usual asking price.

You can get the Razer Halo Infinite keyboard from Currys for just £139, which is £40 cheaper than buying it from Razer’s store and a total saving of 23%. (Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best deals in your region.)

That’s a significant discount on the Razer Halo Infinite keyboard, which is based on the BlackWidow V3 and includes the Deathly Poison Weapon Coating as a bonus in-game reward.

The good news is that Razer’s Halo Infinite keyboard will work on PC and Xbox Series X/S, as the game supports mouse and keyboard on console.

If you’ve had your eye on Razer’s Halo Infinite peripherals, which include the Razer Kaira Pro headset, Razer DeathAdder V2 mouse, and Goliathus Extended Chroma mouse mat, this is a great chance to save on one of the peripherals in the collection.

Save £40 - Currys has the gorgeous Halo Infinite Edition Razer BlackWidow V4 keyboard for £40 less than the official Razer store, which is a significant saving. If you're a fan of Master Chief and want a new top-of-the-range gaming keyboard, don't miss out on this great deal.

If you haven’t given it a go yet, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is free-to-play for the first time in the series’ history. It’s available on both PC and Xbox consoles, including cross-play and cross-progression which means you can play on either system and pick up where you left off if you decide to switch.

Razer’s Halo Infinite keyboard and line of peripherals isn't the only Halo-inspired hardware that’s been made available since the game’s launch. Microsoft also released a Halo Infinite Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 Controller and Halo Infinite Xbox Series X to celebrate the release of the game.

