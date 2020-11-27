This Black Friday phone deal is one of the best ways to get a Nintendo Switch this year

Amongst other things, 2020 has played host to the great scavenger hunt for Nintendo's hybrid console - the Nintendo Switch. As the biggest sales period of the year arrives, Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals seem to be a bit thin on the ground – mostly because they sell out as soon as they hit the online shelves.

Holding out for a hero? EE might just be it this Black Friday with this superb bundle, throwing in a free Nintendo Switch console with a ridiculously affordable Oppo A72 contract.

As Black Friday phone deals go, EE has really cracked it, especially because the tariff doesn't skimp on the good stuff either. Pay £29 per month and £30 upfront for 10GB of data, unlimited texts and minutes and your FREE Nintendo Switch, of course, all with your new Oppo A72 handset.

Black Friday phone deals: see the best offers available so far

This Nintendo Switch Black Friday phone deal:

Virgin Mobile has a free Nintendo Switch deal too:

Huawei P30 Lite | Virgin | 1GB data | Free upfront | £22 a month + Nintendo Switch

We like to give options and this is another great way to get hold of a fabulous handset and the elusive Nintendo Switch console, all for a cheap £22 a month. Beware though, this is for a 1GB data allowance and the contract spans 36 months rather than the more standard 24 month period.View Deal

Why to shop EE's Black Friday deals?

At its core, it's clear to see EE's main priority as a mobile network is to provide the very best for its customers. That much is obvious when you consider its been the UK's number 1 network for seven years running. It also boasts titles of being the biggest and fastest mobile network in the UK. That in itself offers a sense of confidence and reliability in the kind of coverage you'll get as an EE customer.

One of EE's key focuses is also loyalty to those customers who return again and again, shown in its promotions provided exclusively for those already onboard the EE train, including on EE Broadband. That said, it still offers exceptional value for money on handsets and juicy tariffs to entice and welcome new customers, too.

With money off SIM-free handsets, pay monthly and pay as you go tariffs, EE caters for all types of mobile users, with exceptional perks to boot like free subscriptions to Apple Music, Apple TV, Britbox and BT Sport. Of course, EE does one better by providing exceptional free gift bundles, including this year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal, as well as free TVs and AirPods.