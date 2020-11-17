These cheap EE mobile phone deals come with a completely free Nintendo Switch

Black Friday phone deals are starting to come in thick and fast. And while most are offering discounts or data boosts, some are making things a bit more interesting with free gifts and big incentives.

EE has possibly gone the biggest on this, offering a host of free gadgets alongside its phone contracts. And while you can get free AirPods or a free TV, the option that sticks out to us most secures you a free Nintendo Switch.

The super-popular console is available alongside two mobile phone deals - the Oppo A72 and the Oppo Find X2 Lite. These contracts start at £35 a month, which is fantastic for a new phone on EE and a console.

We've listed everything you need to know about these Black Friday deals below.

These Oppo phone deals + Nintendo Switch in full:

Virgin's similar free Nintendo Switch offer:

Huawei P30 Lite | Virgin | 1GB data | Free upfront | £22 a month + Nintendo Switch

While the two deals above are fantastic, you can get a Nintendo Switch with a phone contract even cheaper through Virgin Mobile. Attached to the Huawei P30 Lite, you're paying just £22 a month. However, that's for 1GB of data on a 36 month contract. While you can up the data for a small cost, some may find the contract length a bit off-putting.View Deal

Why go with EE Black Friday phone deals?

EE has spent the last few years as the most popular network and it's quite understandable why. Not only does it have the UK's fastest 4G network, but it also competes with O2 and Vodafone on freebies.

With EE you get free subscriptions to BT Sport, Britbox, Apple Music, Apple TV and more. EE also offers features like data caps, Wi-Fi calling and discounts on EE broadband if you sign up.