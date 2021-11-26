These Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals are unexpectedly brilliant

With Black Friday now officially underway, we’re rounding up all the best Nintendo Switch deals that you won’t want to miss – and it just so happens that there are some seriously good Nintendo Switch OLED bundles at Very and Currys.

We weren’t expecting to see Nintendo’s latest and greatest version of the Switch included in the rush of Black Friday deals, particularly not with such great games included. You can pick up both the Nintendo Switch OLED white and Nintendo Switch OLED neon models, with two fantastic games, and get £10 off at Very. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

Currys goes one step further and includes a game and a 256GB micro SD card, which means you'll never need to worry about deleting a game from your console's storage for quite some time.

For a console that’s in extremely high demand and only just recently released, these bundles are a pleasant surprise, particularly as Nintendo Switch OLED stock has been hard to come by since its release.

With Christmas fast approaching, it might be hard to buy the console let alone get one with any discount, so don't dismiss these bundles if you were looking to get the console on its own.

Today's best Nintendo Switch OLED Black Friday deals

Nintendo Switch OLED white + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 256GB micro SD card: £386.98 Nintendo Switch OLED white + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 256GB micro SD card: £386.98 £369 at Currys

Save £17.98 - This is the perfect bundle if you're picking up your first Nintendo Switch, as you're getting one of the best games for the system as well as a 256GB micro SD card so you never need to worry about storage again.

Nintendo Switch OLED white + Animal Crossing: New Horizons + 256GB micro SD card: £386.98 Nintendo Switch OLED white + Animal Crossing: New Horizons + 256GB micro SD card: £386.98 369.00 at Currys

Save £17.98 - Still one of the hottest games of the year, Animal Crossing: New Horizon's popularity has shot up again thanks to a new content update and some new DLC. This is a fantastic bundle if you've been wanting the game with the white Switch OLED.

Nintendo Switch OLED neon + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 256GB micro SD card: £386.98 Nintendo Switch OLED neon + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 256GB micro SD card: £386.98 364.00 at Currys

Save £22.98 - This is the same bundle as above, but it's ever so slightly cheaper than the white model. We're not sure why that's the case, but unless you really want the white Joy-Con controllers, we'd opt for this bundle.

Nintendo Switch OLED neon + Animal Crossing: New Horizons + 256GB micro SD card: £386.98 Nintendo Switch OLED neon + Animal Crossing: New Horizons + 256GB micro SD card: £386.98 369.00 at Currys

Save £17.98 - Still one of the hottest games of the year, Animal Crossing: New Horizon's popularity has shot up again thanks to a new content update and some new DLC. This is a fantastic bundle if you've been wanting the game with the Switch OLED.

Nintendo Switch OLED white + Super Mario 3D World + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: £389.97 Nintendo Switch OLED white + Super Mario 3D World + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: £389.97 £379.97 at Very

Save £10 - An unmissable deal for fans of the portly plumber, this Nintendo Switch OLED bundle comes with two of the best Switch games around. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are the perfect games to showcase the Switch's OLED gorgeous new screen as well.

Nintendo Switch OLED neon + Mario Party Superstars + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: £389.97 Nintendo Switch OLED neon + Mario Party Superstars + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: £389.97 £379.97 at Very

Save £10 - This super Nintendo Switch OLED bundle includes two of the best games to play with friends and family. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling Switch game of all time, and Mario Party Superstars is one of the best entries in the series to date. Both games can also be played online, so you're guaranteed hours of fun here.

Nintendo Switch OLED white + Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: £399.97 Nintendo Switch OLED white + Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: £399.97 £389.97 at Very

Save £10 - If you've had your eye on the beautiful Nintendo Switch OLED, you can grab this perfect Pokémon bundle and save £10 in the process. While you're technically getting the same game twice, this is a great purchase for fans of the beloved 2006 Nintendo DS games, and you can always gift one copy to family or a loved one.

In our Nintendo Switch review, we said: "If you’re a first-time Switch buyer this is undoubtedly the model to buy, but the improvements to the Switch OLED will only really benefit handheld and tabletop mode users – and if you’re thinking of upgrading, don’t expect a Nintendo Switch Pro."

If you're not interested in the new Nintendo Switch OLED and are simply after the original Nintendo Switch, eBay has slashed the price of the console by £20 while stocks last.

Today's best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal

Nintendo Switch: £259.99 Nintendo Switch: £259.99 £239.99 at eBay

Save £20 - The Nintendo Switch will once again be one of the most popular gifts this Christmas, so if you're after the popular hybrid console there's never been a better time to buy. Stock is likely to be hard to come by as December approaches, so don't miss this great Black Friday Switch deal.

More Nintendo Switch OLED deals

