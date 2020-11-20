The best early Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals in the UK right now

The Nintendo Switch is bound to be one of the most sought after items during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so we’re keeping a close eye on all the Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals so you don’t miss out – like this great £299 Nintendo Switch bundle which includes Super Mario 3D All-Stars from Currys.

These are the best bundles and discounts we’ve seen so far, even though Black Friday is still a week away. From savings on micro SD cards to generous price cuts on some of the best Nintendo Switch games, here are some of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found right now.

What Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals can we expect?

Nintendo Switch deals:

Nintendo Switch with Super Mario 3D All-Stars: £325 £299 at Currys

We're seeing a bunch of early Black Friday bundles on the Switch in the UK, but this is one of the best. Get three classic Mario 3D games, including the terrific Super Mario Galaxy, as well as Nintendo's mega-hot hybrid handheld/home console for under £300.



Nintendo Switch | Super Mario 3D All-Stars & Minecraft | £309 at Currys

This Nintendo Switch bundle is a great little deal from Currys today. You're getting two great games here with a total saving of £34 in total. Minecraft? What can we say, it's an absolute classic, plus Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which is like a best-hits compilation of some of the best platforming games ever.



Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey) & Official Nintendo Mario Beanie bundle: £209.99 £199.99 at Game

Keep your noggin warm and your hands busy with this Nintendo Switch Lite bundle from Game. You get a free Mario beanie as part of the deal, and the Nintendo Switch Lite in grey.

Nintendo Switch accessory deals:

Nintendo Switch SanDisk microSDXC card 256GB: £77.99 £39.99 at Amazon

You can significantly expand your Nintendo Switch storage with this great deal on this officially licensed microSDXC card. With 256GB, you'll be able to download loads of games and still have room to spare.



Nintendo Switch Elite Deluxe Case: £9.99 at Argos

Down to its lowest ever price, this officially licensed Nintendo Switch Elite Deluxe Case can carry either console, including the Nintendo Switch Lite, along with up to 14 games and various accessories.

Nintendo Switch game deals:

Spyro Reignited Trilogy: £34.50 £22.99 at Amazon

You're getting three remastered Spyro games for just £22.99 as part of this great collection. Relive the flying, flaming fun that Spyro brought all those years ago anytime, anywhere.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition: £47.77 £36.99 at Amazon

It shouldn't be possible, but somehow The Witcher 3 is on Nintendo Switch, and it's great. The Complete Edition includes all the DLC expansions, and should keep you preoccupied throughout Christmas and beyond.

We're rounding up the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals so you don't miss out on any discounts on Nintendo's popular console. We'll also be keeping an eye on Black Friday PS5 deals in case you're in the market for Sony's next-gen machine.

