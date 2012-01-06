First glasses-free 3D TV to hit US in early 2012

The first glasses-free 3D TV is coming to the US

Toshiba plans to launch the first glasses-free 3D TV set in the United States by the end of Q1 2012, reports have confirmed.

The company told CNET that the set will be similar to the 55LZ2 device already on sale in Europe and Japan.

That 55-inch device, which was launched at IFA 2011, boasts a 4K resolution of 3,840 x 2,160, however viewers can only watch 3D pictures at 1280 x 720.

The glasses free 3D tech is provided by lenticular lenslets, which can offer up nine different viewing positions.

Got a spare $10k?

However the price for ditching those cumbersome 3D glasses is likely to be a tough pill to swallow.

Japanese and German gadget fans were asked to pay the equivalent of over $10,000 in order to bring the television into their homes.

The Toshiba representative was unable to confirm further sizes or model numbers.

Via: CNET