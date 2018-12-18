TechRadar's downloads advent calendar: get Digiarty VideoProc free

The holidays are an expensive time, so we’re bringing you a special treat: a full, free Windows program to download every day until Christmas.

Behind door number 18 on our free downloads advent calendar you'll find Digiarty VideoProc: powerful video editing software for editing, converting, resizing and adjusting 4K videos, DVDs and music with full hardware acceleration.

VideoProc can convert files to over 400 output formats, cut videos to remove unwanted sections and rearrange parts of footage, crop to eliminate black bars or zoom in on the action, add subtitles, apply special visual effects, rotate and flip clips, and merge several video fragments in different formats together into one MKV file.

It's a particularly good choice for editing video recorded using action cams and drones, because it can stabilize and de-noise footage, remove fisheye distortion.

VideoProc is also capable of recording footage from your desktop or a webcam, and can download videos and playlists from over 1,000 sites. Download it free and try it for yourself.

Download provided by Digiarty Software

In case you missed it...