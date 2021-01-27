Sony's new Xperia Pro can be used as an external monitor

Creating and distributing content is about to get a whole lot easier for professional photographers and videographers as Sony has unveiled its latest professional 5G device, the Xperia Pro.

The Xperia Pro is the world's first smartphone with dedicated HDMI connectivity and the devices also supports 5G mmWave and 5G Sub-6 for high-speed data transfer.

The dedicated HDMI input allows users to connect the Xperia Pro to a Sony Alpha camera or any other HDMI input equipped camera to enable a 5G data link in order to broadcast video in real-time. Content creators can also stream video from a camera connected via HDMI to an RTMP server or directly to popular social media platforms using compatible third-party live streaming apps.

The Xperia Pro's HDMI input can also be used to transform the smartphone into a 6.5-inch 4K OLED monitor through Sony's preinstalled External Monitor host application software which features a screen lock function, screen brightness adjustment, zoom capabilities, adjustable grid lines and more.

Xperia Pro

The Xperia Pro's USB-C port is not only used for charging but also to enhance the speed and stability of still image file transfers between the phone and camera. By connecting an Alpha camera to the device through the USB-C connection, images can be automatically transferred to an FTP server.

In order to improve connectivity, the Xperia Pro features a 360-degree antenna design that covers all four sides of the device to produce the most effective way to capture high-band frequency 5G mmWave signals. Additionally the low dielectric constant material used in the smartphone's chassis enables radio waves to pass through more easily.

While the Xperia Pro can be used alongside a DSLR camera, the device packs in all of the same imaging technology found in Sony's Xperia 1 II flagship smartphone. This means that even as a standalone device, the Xperia Pro can be a powerful tool for photography and video content creation.

The Xperia Pro is available to purchase now but as this smartphone is intended for professionals, it carries a price tag of $2,499 (£1839).