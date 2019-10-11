Sony PS5 controller release date, news and confirmed features

Sony has officially announced the next-generation PlayStation 5 will land at the end of 2020 - along with a brand new PS5 controller to complement it.

Although we don't know what its official name will be (or what it will look like), we do know the PS5 controller will have a big focus on player immersion and feedback. This means shaking up the typical PlayStation controller formula with new features, and even doing away with the DualShock 4's classic rumble technology.

We've gathered everything we know so far about the PS5 controller right here for your perusal, including confirmed features, the latest news and the juiciest rumors.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Sony's next-generation PlayStation 5 controller

Sony's next-generation PlayStation 5 controller When is it available? Late 2020 to coincide with the release of the PS5

Late 2020 to coincide with the release of the PS5 How much will it cost? TBC

The Sony PS5 controller will release alongside the PlayStation 5 at the end of 2020 – sometime between October and December.

PS5 controller price

A price for the PS5 controller has not been confirmed yet, but with the PS4 controller retailing for around £40/$50, we expect the new controller to be just a bit more expensive – maybe around £60/$70.

This is pure speculation at this point, based solely on the confirmed features and Sony's previous price strategy for controllers.

Best PS4 controllers 2019: the top options for smarter gaming

PS5 controller confirmed features

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The PS5 controller will include haptic feedback to replace the DualShock 4's rumble technology.

While rumble technology seen the PS4 controller vibrating intensely during particular in-game events, it wasn't particularly fine-tuned to the player's experience. Haptic feedback simulates touch, meaning the controller will output vibrations or movements to replicate a real-life touch experience. This aims to improve the controller's feedback and therefore player's immersion.

The PS5 controller will also feature adaptive triggers which Sony says have "been incorporated into the trigger buttons (L2/R2)". These adaptive triggers will allow developers to program the resistance of the triggers to simulate actions more accurately.

PS5 controller news and rumors

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Sony confirm PS5 controller

The PS5 will come with its own controller, according to Sony.The PS5 controller (we don't know the official name yet) will include haptic feedback (to replace the DualShock 4's rumble technology) and adaptive triggers.

PS5 release date

Sony has officially confirmed the PS5 will release "Holiday 2020", aka between October and December 2020.