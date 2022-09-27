God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense Controller preorders are now open

God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense Controller preorders officially open today and you'll find all the retailers offering this limited edition accessory just below. We've seen significant interest in this new PS5 controller since it was announced, so we think you'll need to move fast in order to guarantee you get one for the November 9 release date.

The God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense Controller functions identically to the standard PS5 DualSense Controller but sports a chilly blue and white design to match the icy color palette of the upcoming sequel. It also features a bear and wolf insignia emblazoned on the touchpad to represent the game's protagonists Kratos and Atreus.

Retailers in the UK have now listed the God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense Controller for pre-order and you can see them just below. It's selling out fast, though. We'll be updating this list throughout the day as soon as we find the accessory available to buy at other stores so check in regularly for the latest availability in your region.

God of War Ragnarok PS5 controller preorders

(opens in new tab) God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense Controller: £64.99 at Game (opens in new tab)

Out of stock - Game was the first UK retailer to open up preorders for the limited edition God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense Controller. It's already sold out. We'll keep an eye on it in case there's more availability later in the day but the good news is more retailers are expected to have the controller soon.

God of War Ragnarok PS5 Controller: key info

As we've explained up top, the God of War Ragnarok PS5 DualSense Controller is essentially the same as any other PS5 gamepad you can buy, but it features a unique design. So, in terms of features, it's wireless, offers haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and an in-built microphone.

It's the first time Sony has released an official accessory to support the release of a PlayStation 5 game. Given God of War Ragnarok is set to be the console's biggest exclusive this year - and is a strong contender to feature on our list of the best PS5 games – it's no surprise they've gone the extra mile this time.

These unique extras are not unusual, though. Major releases back in the PS4 era were usually supported with a raft of special accessories and even limited edition consoles. The Last of Us Part II is one that springs to mind, as that launched with a custom PS4 console and DualShock controller that featured a leaf design representing Ellie.

As the hunt for a PS5 restock is still an ongoing quest for many, it makes sense that Sony has skipped a new console design this time. Still, the situation is improving and perhaps further in the future, we could see some unique designs and PS5 bundle deals.