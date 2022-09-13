God of War Ragnarok trailer teases Fenrir may be your wolf companion

Audio player loading…

If you've been hungry for more God of War Ragnarok news, then the latest State of Play presentation likely sated your appetite.

Ever since the sequel teaser at the end of 2018's God of War, we've been itching to play God of War Ragnarok. It's easily one of our most anticipated games for the PS5. With only a couple of months to go until release on November 9, Sony has dropped a new story trailer.

While the action-packed trailer showed off growing tension between Kratos and his son Atreus, we also got a better glimpse at Fenrir, who looks to be a companion of the godly pair. A trailer released back in July suggested they'd be fighting the mega wolf, but this new trailer teases a different relationship.

When we first saw the CG trailer, our editor Jules thought developer Sony Santa Monica might have been playing with the Norse myths Ragnarok draws from. In those stories, Fenrir is Loki's child and should be Atreus's friend, but the video suggested the wolf would be an enemy. This new trailer lines up much more closely with the legends.

Play with absolute power

Revealed alongside the new God of War Ragnarok story trailer was a limited edition DualSense wireless controller. Emblazoned with the visage of two wolves, the controller sports a lovely blue tint on either side.

The God of War Ragnarok limited edition DualSense launches alongside the game on November 9. It's a bit of a shame that the DualSense Edge isn't launching until presumably next year, as I'd love to have seen what Sony's premium PS5 pad would look like with such a striking aesthetic.