The best cybersecurity products and solutions for businesses

In an interconnected age where so much data is available, businesses are increasingly being targeted and compromised by cybercriminals. According to government findings, 90% of large and 74% of small firms reported a breach in 2014.

And within the last few years, as technology has advanced and become more accessible to companies, threat levels have only increased. A report published by CYREN claims that cyber-attacks on businesses have grown by 144% over a four-year period.

That's certainly worrying, and firms clearly need to ensure they have the latest protection in place. The fact is, though, that the world of cybersecurity is somewhat fragmented. There are so many products available to organisations, it can be hard to choose the best based on business needs.

However, if you own a business and are concerned about the threats hackers pose, you needn't worry. We've put together this guide to the best cybersecurity products and solutions out there to help you make all the right decisions.

Toshiba Mobile Zero Client

Toshiba is well-known for its tech products, but it's also got a plethora of cybersecurity offerings in its portfolio. Mobile Zero Client is the firm's flagship solution. It lets users perform IT tasks on standard laptops while the data is stored away on a central, cloud-based system controlled by IT staff. So if an employee were to leave a company laptop on the train, there isn't a risk of its data getting into the wrong hands. The hardware only serves as a shell.

Ipswitch MOVEit

Ipswitch, an IT management software company, also wants to help protect businesses. MOVEit 2016 is one of the firm's latest cybersecurity products. It's a file transfer solution that offers secure transfer, workflow automation and reporting. The product is capable of doing this within secured networks and behind concrete firewalls. With it, you can make secure and compliant transfers between staff, customers and partners. Costs are based on company size and threats.

Fortinet

American cybersecurity company Fortinet has some top-notch security products too. Security Fabric, for example, gives you an integrated, adaptive architecture that'll fight threats from IoT and remote devices. FortiAP-U Access Points is aimed at reducing complexity around cyber-protection, providing a flexible, enterprise-grade solution to stay safe at all times. The latter uses universal APs combining unified access network control and visibility. Prices depend on the size and needs of your firm.

AdaptiveMobile

AdaptiveMobile is one of the world's biggest mobile security companies and is based in Ireland. The firm sells predominantly to mobile operators and OTT firms to secure their networks, protecting 1.5 billion subscribers globally. Notably, the company's network protection platform secures mobile customers from SS7 threats. This protocol is used by telecom organisations right around the world. It works at the heart of the operator network, analysing all traffic to identify and stop threats.

Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity

Kaspersky is probably one of the most recognised and respected security firms out there, although it doesn't just create products for consumers. The company also caters for enterprise users. Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity is a specialist solution that secures critical infrastructure and industrial facilities. It combines the firm's leading cybersecurity technology, services and intelligence in one package for enterprises, and delivers protection to layers that are most vulnerable to attacks.