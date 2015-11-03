Should you upgrade to Windows 10?

For many people, Windows 10 is a great release, that goes beyond just bringing back the Start menu or including a lot of security improvements that businesses will welcome. For starters, it will improve performance on many systems. Windows itself takes up a little less disk space but what you'll notice if you're coming from Windows 7 is much faster boot times and longer battery life (the gains over Windows 8.1 are less impressive).

It also has a new way of handling memory – when programs are asking for more memory than the system has available, rather than copying what other programs have in memory to disk so it can shift that memory to the new application (which will make it slower to switch back to them later), the kernel compresses the contents of memory to make room without slowing things down.

Gaming performance is similar to Windows 7 (and Windows 8.1), but DirectX 12 support means new games will get better performance on existing hardware. Plus you can stream games from your Xbox to your PC to play them and capture snapshots of gameplay in any game to share with friends.

If you avoided Windows 8 because of the Start screen, or you just didn't get around to upgrading, Windows 10 is your chance to benefit from a host of improvements. These include more tools in File Explorer and Task Manager, the simple refresh and reset tools that make it easier to fix your PC, having settings automatically sync to other PCs that you use with the same Microsoft account, and the new picture password that makes having a password on your account far less tedious. If you have a new notebook with the Intel RealSense camera built in, Windows 10 makes things even easier by recognising your face.

Other big new features in Windows 10 include Passport, which Microsoft hopes will replace passwords by using that secure logon to give websites and services your credentials – that won't work for a while, because the FIDO Alliance standard it's compatible with isn't quite finished.

Then there's Cortana, the voice assistant from Windows Phone that also powers search in Windows 10, finding programs and files on your PC, suggesting matching apps from the Store and looking up information from the web, all in one place. Cortana is both fun and useful now, and could get a lot more useful as more apps and services integrate with it.

Windows 10 includes free Office apps, although they're more like the Office apps on a phone or tablet than the full version of Office. There's also the new Edge browser – if you want to use sites that don't work in IE, without having to switch to Chrome (which is ever more of a resource hog) or Firefox, Edge is an interesting option, and it's only available in Windows 10. But with no extension support and no ad blocking, Edge is still a work in progress. To a certain extent, that's true of Windows 10 itself.