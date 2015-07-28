How to prepare for your upgrade to Windows 10

Windows 10 comes with new features that make it an attractive upgrade. Whether you're looking to try the new Start experience or if you just want to talk to your new assistant, Cortana, there are a few things you should do before you upgrade.

To ensure that your system can handle Windows 10, you should check the Windows 10 Upgrade Advisor. When you get a notification in your taskbar to reserve your free copy of Windows 10, you can click the hamburger menu on the top left, navigate to Check Your PC and run the Advisor to ensure that your hardware and software will work with the latest version of Windows.

Microsoft will run a check, and you'll get feedback on whether your installed software or hardware is compatible with Windows 10. On the Dell Latitude 12 7000 Series (E7250) with the optional wireless display support, the Advisor revealed that there is no compatible driver for the optional wireless display, and that I would lose that functionality if I chose to upgrade.

Once you know how upgrade-ready your system is, here are a few things to do before you actually take the Windows 10 plunge: