Sage adds business apps to Sage One

Business software supplier Sage is taking its Sage One package for start-up businesses beyond accounting and payroll with a range of application add-ons.

The new features have been developed by 16 API partners as part of its Add-On programme, and are all around the accounts module of the software.

Read more: Sage Business Cloud Accounting

Among the add-ons are CustomerSure for customer feedback, Smeebi for business performance management and OneSaaS for synchronising data in the cloud.

The API developer programme was launched six months ago and now includes hundreds of registered developers.

Nick Goode, Head of Sage One Europe, said: "We understand businesses want to reap the benefits of online management across all business tasks, and we are committed to helping business owners do this."

Pricing

Goode told TRPro that the add-ons will be priced by the developers but that some, such as the integration with Google Drive, will be free of charge.

He added that there are more than 200 partners signed up to the programme and that the company expects new apps to be added as they are developed. While most of these are likely to be relevant to accounts, he said there is scope for some to work with the payroll module of Sage One.

Sage has also just announced an online version of Sage 200 package based on Windows Azure for midsized businesses, working in partnership with Microsoft.