Record Corrie forever with YouView for iOS update

Series record now available on YouView for iPhone

The multi-talented broadcast and on-demand TV platform, YouView continues to boost its mobile offerings with a major update to its iOS app, released on Wednesday.

The new version of the app for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch now allows users to remotely record an entire TV series from their mobile device.

The last update in December facilitated remote recording for single episodes while on the go, but now a series link option for BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 programming is now also in situ.

This matches the functionality on offer to Sky+ users through its mobile apps, as YouView looks to establish itself as an equal to Sky's forward-thinking mobile offerings.

Smarter TV guide

The update doesn't stop there for YouView customers with iOS devices. The new version of the app also brings a neat 'Now and Next' feature for all of the channels on offer.

There's also an updated version of the TV guide, which no longer segregates channels into days, but rather employs a free-flowing interface that allows users to keep on scrolling.

YouView users can download the update from the App Store now.

Via Pocket-Lint