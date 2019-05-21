Sharks vs Blues NHL live stream: how to watch the 2019 Western Conference Finals online

So who's it going to be: the San Jose Sharks or the St. Louis Blues that go to the 2019 Stanley Cup? The Western Conference Finals side of the NHL Playoffs has been super tight so far and you can follow our guide to getting a Sharks vs Blues NHL live stream regardless of where on Earth you may be.

NHL Western Conference Finals 2019 - where and when? The teams will play up to seven games in this series that divides its time between St. Louis and San Jose. The Blues vs Sharks series started on Saturday, May 11 with games generally starting at 5pm PT (9pm ET, 1am BST) although Thursday's game (if required) will begin at 6pm PT.

The Western Conference Finals are already well underway and it's still on a knife-edge as to which way this series will go. The two franchises have been wining games back and forth, with plenty of controversy (that blatant hand pass by Timo Meier, for example) and some goal-frenzy games.

Will the Blues be able to finish the job or will the Sharks bounce back once again as both teams try to earn their spot in the Stanley Cup Final.

Whether you’re a St. Louis Blues fan, a San Jose Sharks fan or just want to watch the Western Conference Final to see which team will compete against the Boston Bruins in this year’s Stanley Cup Final, we’ll show you how to watch the NHL Playoffs online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the the 2019 NHL Western Conference finals online from outside your country

If you live in the US, Canada or UK and want to know how to catch a 2019 NHL Western Conference Finals live stream, then keep scrolling and we’ll tell you your best viewing options.

But if you can't watch because you're not in your home country and so your coverage is geo-blocked then we can suggest a clever alternative (and no, it doesn’t involve finding some dodgy feed on Reddit). Using a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - you can change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have the stream so that you can watch the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs from anywhere in the world. The process is very straightforward…

Watch the NHL Western Conference finals in the US

All of the games in the Western Conference Finals will be shown on NBC and NBCSN (but the Stanley Cup Finals will be shown on just NBC).

For cable subscribers this shouldn’t be too difficult but if you’d prefer to watch the games online or on your mobile devices, NBCSports will have live streams of the games on its website or on the NBC Sports app . You will need to provide your cable credentials to gain access to these streams but you could always setup a digital antenna to watch NBC over-the-air for free.

If you’d rather not sign up for a premium cable subscription just to watch the Stanley Cup and playoffs, we recommend going with one of the many TV streaming services available as they give you access to the channels you need to watch hockey without the high cost.

For your convenience, we’ve listed all of the streaming services with the channels you need to watch the NHL playoffs below.

Hulu with Live TV $44.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA but not the NHL Network. The service supports a wide variety of streaming devices and even includes its own Hulu Originals in case you want a break from watching hockey.

Playstation Vue starting at $44.99 per month - Playstation Vue’s Access plan gives you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA but once again not NHL Network. However, there is a 5-day free trial available.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now’s Plus package comes with NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA but doesn’t include the NHL Network. You can stream on up to three screens simultaneously and with the DirecTV Now app you can watch live TV on the go. New customers can take advantage of a 7-day trial but you'll have to purchase one of DirecTV Now's packages first.

Sling TV starting at $15 per month - Sling TV's Blue package gives you access to NBC, NBCSN and USA though you’ll have to add the $5 News Extra and $5 Sports Extra packages to your subscription to watch games on CNBC and the NHL Network.

fuboTV $44.99 for the first month - fuboTV gives you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA but not the NHL Network. The service also includes Cloud DVR so you can record games to watch them later and if you forget to record a game, the company's 3-day replay allows you to replay nearly any game, show or movie that aired in the last three days. FuboTV even offers a free 7-day trial so you can test out the service.

YouTube TV $49.99 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC and USA but not the NHL Network. With YouTube TV you get free unlimited DVR storage space to record games for later and you can stream the service on three devices simultaneously. A free 14-day trial is also available so you can test it out for yourself.

Watch and live stream Sharks vs Blues in Canada

If you live in Canada and want to watch the NHL playoffs on TV, then Sportsnet has you covered. The network’s TV coverage will be available on Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet ONE and CBC. However, if you’d prefer to live stream the games on your computer or mobile devices you can do so by logging in using your cable credentials on the CBCSports website or on the CBC Sports app on Android and iOS .

If you’re not a cable subscriber, we recommend choosing one of the streaming services above if you just want to watch the Stanley Cup Playoffs (although some may require US registration details).

However, if you’re also a big Canadian Hockey League fan, Sportsnet has its own streaming service available called SNNow for just $20 a month that shows over 300 NHL games as well as NHL, NBA, MLB, CHL, WWE and more that might be worth checking out.

Live stream the NHL playoffs in the UK

Unfortunately for hockey fans in the UK, the little known Premier Sports is the only way to watch the Stanley Cup Playoffs on TV.

To get access to the Premier Sports 1 & 2 you’ll either have to sign up through Sky for £9.99 a month or £99 a year, Virgin Media at £9.99 a month or with the network’s own Premier Player at £9.99 a month. Premier Sports does have an offer where you can get the first month free using the promo code FIRSTMONTHFREE - ideal for the whole remainder of the 2019 NHL season.

On the other hand you could try one of the streaming services listed above. And don't forget that you can connect with a VPN if you want to watch this coverage but find yourself outside the UK when the games are on.

How to get an NHL live stream in Australia

If you're an ice hockey fan in Australia and want to catch these games (starting at 10-11am AET), there are plenty of options on TV and online.

If you have Fox Sports, then you'll want to turn to channel 509 for the ESPN2 channel.

Watching on a mobile device is really easy, too thanks to ESPN Player. Or you can live stream NHL action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand.

Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month.

The Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports apps means you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).