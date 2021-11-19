Save on these Nintendo Switch titles in Amazon's early Black Friday game deals

We're getting closer to the biggest sales day of the year, and Amazon UK has already begun to drop some early Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals online.

That's right, with Black Friday 2021 just one week away – it arrives on Friday, November 26 – we're seeing plenty of discounts across the board. That includes deals for titles that are available on Nintendo's hybrid console, including Immortals Fenyx Rising and Just Dance 2021. The deals below are at Amazon UK - if you're not in the UK, scroll to the bottom of this article to see Nintendo Switch deals in your region.

Unfortunately for Switch fans, acclaimed games such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey or Pokemon Sword and Shield haven't had their prices slashed yet.

But, there's still time for Amazon to offer some form of discount on these titles are more. So if you're holding out hope that they'll be available at a reduced price, you'll want to check back closer to Black Friday itself. We expect that there'll be more savings to be had as November 26 draws nearer, so check back in with TechRadar as the main event approaches.

For more on the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, check out our cheapest Nintendo Switch bundles hub. Alternatively, read up on whether it's worth buying a Nintendo Switch now, or whether you should wait for the big day itself.

Today's best early Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals

£57.99 Today's best deal Immortals Fenyx Rising: £57.99 £16.99 at Amazon

Save a massive £41 off this Immortals Fenyx Rising Switch deal right now at Amazon, which is the closest thing you'll get to playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at a discounted price.

£49.99 Just Dance 2021: £49.99 £21.99 at Amazon

This year's entry in the Just Dance game series is 56% off on Amazon at the moment. If you're a big fan of the franchise, or just fancy busting some moves in the comfort of your own home, this is the game for you.

£34.99 LEGO Jurassic World: £34.99 £18.99 at Amazon

Save £16 on the Switch version of LEGO Jurassic World, Warner Bros' humorous take on the first four Jurassic films in the series. This title includes all DLC packs for the game, as well as local co-op so you can bring a buddy along for the terrifying ride.

£34.99 The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame: £34.99 £21.49 at Amazon

If dinosaurs aren't your idea of a good time, try this game version of The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame. You can save £13.50 on it right now and, with over 100 unlockable characters and plenty of replayability factor, it's worth investing in.

Snowrunner: £34.99 Snowrunner: £34.99 £21.99 at Amazon

If an off-road adventure (albeit in a digital format) is your jam, you'd be lucky to find a better experience than Snowrunner. The Switch version is currently available with a 37% discount and, with up to four-player co-op, you and your buddies can have fun racing each other in extreme environments in over 40 unique vehicles.

£29.99 Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+: £29.99 £21.32 at Amazon

Are you a fan of top-down shooters or the bullet hell genres, Dariusburst: Another Chronicle EX+ will be right up your street. You can save £8.67 on this retro-inspired title right now at Amazon. And, with branching narratives and over 40 giant battleships to take down, no playthrough will ever be the same.

£34.99 Zumba Burn It Up: £34.99 £27.19 at Amazon

If Just Dance isn't the type of game that makes you work up a sweat, Zumba Burn It Up will. There's a 22% discount on this title at the moment and, with 30 songs to choose from, as well as the ability to select how intense your workout is, it's worth picking up.

£24.99 Just Dance 2020 (Code in Box): £24.99 £15.99 at Amazon

If you want to relive the best hits of 2020 while you dance the night away, Just Dance 2020 is worth buying over its more recent counterpart. You won't make as big a saving on this title, but it's available for a cheaper price, so there are positives to this deal.

£44.99 Hunting Simulator 2: £44.99 £18.99 at Amazon

With a 58% saving on Amazon right now, Hunting Simulator 2 is worth investing in. You have over 160 weapons to choose from in order to take down your prey, while your trusty hunting dogs come with a variety of special abilities to help you track them. One for the, well, hunting enthusiasts out there.

Ghostrunner: £24.99 Ghostrunner: £24.99 £19.14 at Amazon

You can save 23% off this first-person action slasher with a parkour twist on Amazon right now. With its fluid movements, satisfying combat and intriguing premise, Ghostrunner is a game you'll want to play if you missed its initial release last year.

£44.99 RiMS Racing: £44.99 £27.99 at Amazon

Save £17 on this hyper-realistic motorcycle sim game, which is said to be the first of its kind to offer a racing challenge with authentic engineering and mechanics. With eight of the world's most powerful bikes to choose from, you can live out your fantasies at flying down the track at breakneck speeds.

Indivisible: £24.99 Indivisible: £24.99 £16.30 at Amazon

With little in the way of RPG Black Friday Switch deals available right now, Indivisible is certainly worth a look. This lovely looking hand-drawn and hand-animated title is available with a 35% discount right now on Amazon.

£26.29 Override 2: ULTRAMAN Deluxe Edition: £26.29 £15.99 at Amazon

Mech mania comes to Override 2: ULTRAMAN Deluxe Edition, which has received a 39% discount in the Black Friday sales. With 20 playable robots, a multitude of game modes and a slew of customization options, you'll want to check it out.

As we said, these aren't the best Nintendo Switch games around. But, if you're looking to pick up something new to try out on your Switch before the end of the year, you could do far worse than checking out Immortals Fenyx Rising or Ghostrunner. Even if they actually launched in 2020.

Hopefully, we'll see bigger titles receive discounts as Black Friday and Cyber Monday draw closer in the coming days.

More Nintendo Switch game deals

Regardless of where you're based in the world, you'll find the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals in your region below.

More Black Friday deals