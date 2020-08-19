Samsung Pay Card launches in the UK

The Samsung Pay Card has been launched in the UK today as a Mastercard debit card powered by London-based fintech Curve. It allows users to amalgamate their other debit and credit cards in one place, simplifying the spending process.

Samsung’s Pay Card comes with some practical innovations that include a ‘Go Back in Time’ feature. This lets customers move transactions from one card to another after they’ve been made.

The card also boasts a rewards programme, with customers able to claim instant 1% cashback on top of any existing rewards from numerous brands. In addition, users can earn 5% rewards on all purchases at Samsung.com.

Samsung Pay Card

On top of that, Samsung says that customers can access the mid-market rate throughout the week, which delivers more favourable currency conversion fees on spending abroad.

The Samsung Pay Card covers all major credit and debit cards from Mastercard and Visa in the UK, adding in the use of American Express and loyalty cards already available via Samsung Pay.

“Now, more than ever, people need a secure payment solution they can rely on,” said Conor Pierce, Corporate Vice-President of Samsung UK & Ireland.

“(T)he Samsung Pay Card brings a series of pioneering features that will change the way that our customers manage their spending, with their Samsung smartphone and smartwatch at the heart of it. This is the future of banking and we look forward to continuing this journey with our customers.”

Every transaction made can be seen across all of the customer’s cards via a Timeline View in the Curve app. Recent transactions can also be viewed in Samsung Pay, which delivers real-time notifications for good measure.

“By bringing Curve’s unique technology to Samsung devices it empowers millions of Samsung customers to take control of their money, access more choice, and enjoy a banking experience like never before, across all their accounts, without the need to switch banks or limit themselves to only one bank, all from the palm of their hand," said Shachar Bialick, CEO and Founder of Curve.

“We are delighted to partner with such an innovative company and bring our powerful digital banking platform to millions of Samsung customers, improving their financial experience.”