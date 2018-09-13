Polar Vantage V and Vantage M pack lots of cutting-edge fitness features

Polar has just announced two new multi-sport watches dubbed the Polar Vantage V and the Polar Vantage M, and each includes some impressive-sounding features.

The Polar Vantage V (pictured above) is the most high-end of the two and is apparently aimed at elite athletes. The highlight is probably its ability to track your running power from your wrist, with a measurement in watts. That means you don’t need a separate sensor, and the Vantage V is the first watch to offer this.

Another highlight of the Vantage V is its ‘Precision Prime’ heart rate monitor, which incorporates nine optical channels, a 3D accelerometer and four electrode sensors. It’s apparently the only heart rate technology that uses three sensor types and the result of this should be higher accuracy and better reliability than other wrist-based monitors.

The Polar Vantage M

Track your training

The Vantage V also offers ‘Training Load Pro’, which can inform you of whether you’re training enough, too little or too much, and ‘Recovery Pro’, which measures daily and long-term recovery. There’s also ‘Polar Flow Coach’, which is designed to let coaches create training calendars.

On top of that, the Polar Vantage V can track things like GPS, sleep, swimming and a score of your running performance, all of which is visible on its color touchscreen.

The Polar Vantage M has many of the same features but lacks the ability to track running power. It also doesn’t have the Recovery Pro feature, and its battery lasts up to 30 hours of training time (including GPS and heart rate monitor use), while the Vantage V lasts up to 40 hours.

As such the Polar Vantage M is also a fair bit cheaper, coming in at $279.95 (around £215/AU$390), while the Polar Vantage V is $499.90 (roughly £385/AU$700).