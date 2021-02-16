PayPoint beefs up its PayByLink product for improved customer payments

Digital payments platform PayPoint is beefing up its PayByLink product in a bid to provide a more flexible range of options for customer payments.

Best known for its suite of digital payment products that sit under the MultiPay brand, PayPoint is already used by many housing associations, local government authorities and utility providers.

The enhancements being added to digital payment solution PayByLink will allow a wider array of businesses to offer customers a better range of options. Crucially, it will enable consumers to decide whether to make a single, one-off payment or choose a recurring payment arrangement instead.

Many companies already use PayByLink to collect bill payments from customers, via both credit or prepaid arrangements. The system lets businesses to send out custom payment reminders, either by email or SMS.

Payment flexibility

“Payment flexibility has never been more important than it is today, with the financial uncertainty many are facing," noted PayPoint Client Services Director Danny Vant.

"Our latest digital payment solution is a valuable tool to help companies deliver vital support for their customers in such challenging times.”

PayPoint says the latest improvements to the PayByLink package will give customers more flexibility when it comes to managing their payments and repayments. Customers will also get a barcode for making an in-store payment, if they choose it, or have the option for requesting a call back in order to allow them to pay over the phone.

The digital payments company hopes the improvements will enhance engagement between businesses and their customers. For businesses, the enhancements could also increase the collection of small arrears, reduce time and money spent on collections and enhance their cash flow management. PayByLink can also be easily integrated into an existing CRM system.

“PayPoint is dedicated to providing solutions that genuinely empower people to manage their finances and reduce arrears," added Vant. "Our solutions aim to increase customer confidence in the businesses they use, and in how their personal and financial details are managed."

"At PayPoint we are constantly enhancing our range of digital offerings to bring solutions that benefit businesses and consumer alike, helping them to work together to manage payments and arrears effectively and efficiently.”