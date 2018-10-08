NZXT's new motherboard is ready for Intel 9th Generation processors

NZXT got into manufacturing motherboards as recently as last year, but its already onto its second release with the introduction of a new N7 Z390 motherboard.

Ready-built for 9th Generation Intel Coffee Lake Refresh processors, this motherboard features two M.2 slots for NVMe SSDs, and support for DDR4 memory as fast as 3,866MHz. As with other Z390 motherboards, this new model comes with Gigabit Wi-Fi built in thanks to its Intel Wireless-AC 9560 Gigabit wireless module.

The NZ Z390 motherboard also supports all of NZXT’s unique features, including the newly improved Hue 2 platform which extends RGB lighting beyond your PC with accessories such as lighting strips for your monitor. Users will be able to customize their RGB lighting and control GRID + supported fans though NZXT’s CAM software.

As with the NZXT previous NZ Z370 motherboard, this new model comes in black or white with a variety blue, red or purple panels users can throw on to cover up the motherboard’s heat sinks.

The NZXT NZ Z390 motherboard will be available sometime in mid-November for $279 (about £210, AU$390)