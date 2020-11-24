Need an Xbox Series X gaming headset? These Black Friday deals have you covered

If you're after a gaming headset to pair with your shiny new Xbox Series X console, then we have you covered. We've found a number of highly tempting Black Friday Xbox Series X discounts running on these audio accessories for the next-gen console, regardless of whether you're gaming in the US or UK.

Gaming headsets come in all shapes and prices, of course. In the UK, there's everything from budget models like the Gioteck TX-40 – now just £14.99 at Argos after a £10 discount – to the premium JBL Quantum One, which is retailing for £164.99 after a £65 price cut.

In the US, Best Buy has a Turtle Beach Recon 200 headset that's now half-price, down to just $29.99 – while the noise-cancelling Bose QuietComfort 35 II have got a similar $30 discount to bring its high price tag down to $296.99.

Paying more likely means higher specs, as ever, but for budget shoppers out there there are basic models for basic plug-in functionality, meaning you can get gaming audio in your ears and a microphone by your mouth for a surprisingly small amount.

The Xbox Series X is hard to get hold of these days, with low supply meaning those who didn't preorder are scrabbling to get one for their home. However, if you are hoping to get one at any point in the coming months, Black Friday is still a smart time to buy some discounted accessories, rather than paying full-price for a headset as and when you manage to get your hands on a console.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best smart display deals in your region.

Best Xbox Series X gaming headset deals (US)

Turtle Beach Recon 200 gaming headset: £59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – For an affordable but reliable third-party manufacturer, check out this Turtle Beach headset, with built-in microphone and 20Hz-20KHz audio range. Also works on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.View Deal

Astro Gaming headset: $149.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – Get a decent discount on this lightweight gaming headset, with a standout red design and "pressure-free fit for comfort" for long play sessions, as well as a 20Hz-24KHz frequency range. Also works on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II gaming headset: $329.99 $269.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – These high-end noise cancelling headphones have got a gamer-specific edition with a built-in microphone, but without losing any of the original model's premium audio chops. Also works on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.View Deal

Best Xbox Series X gaming headset deals (UK)

Gioteck TX-40 gaming headset: £24.99 £14.99 at Argos

Save £10 – This over-ear Gioteck headset will get you next-gen gaming for less. Includes a flexible boom mic for picking up speech, 40mm drivers, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Also works on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset: £59.99 £42.99 at Argos

Save £17 – SteelSeries makes some brilliant gaming headsets, and the Arctis 3 is undoubtedly a good choice for a next-gen console. Uses a 3.5mm connector, and a 1.2m cable for unrestrictive trailing. Also works on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.View Deal

JBL Quantum One gaming headset: £229.99 £164.99 at Argos

Save £65 – This professional gaming headset enjoys premium three-dimensional sound, with a head-tracking sensor to enable highly precise "audio positioning". Also works on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.View Deal

Given how recently the Xbox Series X launched, discounts on the actual console aren't looking likely – and next-gen gamers will be looking to related accessories to find any savings when upgrading their gaming setup.

Microsoft did cut the price on its Xbox Series X controllers in both the US and UK, and we now have these gaming headset discounts to contend with. Considering the extensive backward compatibility for Xbox One games on the Xbox Series X, too, do check out our guide to Black Friday Xbox game deals too.

More Xbox Series X accessory deals

Looking for more Xbox Series X Black Friday deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals in the run up to the Black Friday sales period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday 2020 deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.