Mobile Power 50 - This week’s latest 5 nominees

Following months of research and nominations we are delighted to confirm the latest five nominees for this year's Mobile Power 50.
These figures are those who we feel meet the criteria to influence beyond their existing roles, in addition to imbuing their businesses with their values and who we feel serve as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.
Congratulations to...
- Beatrice Lafon, CEO, Kondor Ltd
- James Kitto, Sales Director, Samsung, Samsung UK and Ireland
- Jim Michel, Managing Director, Redeem
- Max Taylor, MD of Marketing, EE
- Nina Bibby, CMO, O2
The 2018 Mobile Power 50 is the definitive list of the most influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year. The list has been compiled after in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers, to manufacturers and distributors.
Also nominated so far are:
- Alex Tatham, Managing Director,Westcoast
- Amanda Lambert, Sales Director, Three UK
- Christian McBride, Founder, Genuine Solutions Group Plc
- Claire Lorains, CEO, Tesco Mobile
- Conor Pierce, VP Mobile & IT, Samsung UK and Ireland
- Darren Ridge ,CEO, OneCom
- Ettienne Brandt, MD Channels and Trading, EE
- Fergal Donovan, CEO, Data Select Group
- Gareth Turpin, Sales Director, O2
- Gerry O’Keefe, UK and Ireland Group MD, Exertis
- Henri Salameh, Global Commercial Director, STK Limited
- Jeff Dodds, Managing Director, Virgin Mobile
- Jeremy Fennell, Managing Director, Carphone Warehouse
- Jon Shaw, Head Of Consumer Sales – Retail and Channel Partners, Vodafone UK
- Mark Evans, CEO, O2
- Matt Child, Managing Director, Endpoint Solutions, UK & I, Tech Data
- Miles Norman, General Manager UK & Ireland & European Operators, Motorola
- Nazish Dossa, UK Managing Director, Brightstar
- Neil Muller ,CEO, Daisy Group
- Peter Stephens, CEO, Bullitt Group
- Phil Lander, B2B, Samsung
- Pierre Coppin, Head of Propositions and Planning,S ky Mobile
- Sarah Edge, UK & Ireland General Manager, HMD Global
- Simon Woodman,UK Mobile Director, Exertis UK
- Walter Jirengui, President of Consumer Business Group, Huawei
- Warren Saunders, Country Head - UK & Ireland, Sony Mobile Communication
- William Paterson, UK & Ireland Country Director, Alcatel
Previous winners of the Mobile Power 50 Person of the Year:
- 2017: David Dyson, CEO, Three UK
- 2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE
- 2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK
- 2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK
- 2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere
- 2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK
For more information on our Mobile Power 50, or to get more involved in the Mobile Industry Awards please contact mark.fernor@futurenet.com