Mobile Power 50 - 30 to 21 official rankings announced

Following months of research and nominations we are delighted to confirm the first selections for the 2018 Mobile Power 50 list
All members of our Mobile Power 50 have meet our criteria as individuals who we feel influence beyond their existing roles, in addition to imbuing their businesses with their values and serve as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.
Today's release continues our countdown to the 2018 Person of the Year award, which will be announced on the 7th June at the Mobile Industry Awards 2018.
Congratulations to:
21 Simon Woodman, Business Development Director, Exertis
22 Pierre Coppin, Sky Mobile,
23 Gareth Turpin, Sales Director , O2
24 Neil Muller, CEO , Daisy Group
25 Fergal Donovan, CEO, Data Select Group,
26 Walter Jirengui, President of Consumer Businesse Group West Europe, Huawei
27 James Kitto, Sales Director, Samsung UK and Ireland
28 Jeff Dodds, Managing Director - Mobile , Virgin Media
29 Darren Ridge, CEO , OneCom
30 Sarah Edge, General Manager UK & Ireland , HMD Global
31 Christian McBride, Genuine Solutions Group Plc, Founder
32 Miles Norman, Motorola, General Manager UK & Ireland & European Operators
33 Andy Coughlin LG, Head of Mobile UK
34 Amanda Lambert, Three UK, People director
35 Nazish Dossa, Brightstar, UK Managing Director
36 Keith Curran, Plan, Founder
37 Jim Michel, Redeem UK, Managing Director
38 Beatrice Iafon, Kondor ,CEO
39 Sunny Mehta, Google, Country Head - UK, Ireland & Nordics
40 Peter Stephens, Bullitt Group, CEO
41 Phil Lander, Head of B2B, Samsung
42 Adam Dunlop, General Manager, iD Mobile
43 Martin Flick, CEO, Olive
44 Jon French, VP Western Europe, HMD Global
45 Richard Crawley, CEO, Greentech
46 Jacques Bonifay, CEO, Transitel
47 Henri Salame, Global Commercial Director, STK
48 Alex Tatham, Managing Director, Westcoast
49 Jason Roberts, CEO/Founder, Tech 21
50 Paul Sisson, Managing Director , A1 Comms Group
The 2018 Mobile Power 50 is the definitive list of the most influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year. The list has been compiled after in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers, to manufacturers and distributors.
Previous winners of the Mobile Power 50 Person of the Year:
2017: David Dyson, CEO, Three UK
2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE
2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK
2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK
2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere
2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK
