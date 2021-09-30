Mobile Industry Awards 2021: O2 is Network of the Year

O2 has been rewarded for its efforts over the past 12 months with the prize of Network of the Year, in association with Affordable Mobiles, at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021.

Networks underpin everything the mobile industry does, and this award looked to celebrate the UK mobile operator that goes above and beyond to provide its customers with a top-class network experience.

It’s a category that celebrates innovation in service, customer care, and technical excellence.

Our 2021 finalists were:

EE

O2

Vodafone

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

How have you improve your network at a technical level over the past 12 months? How has this improved service?

How have you innovated or differentiated your service portfolio over the past 12 months?

How have you improved customer service and support over the past 12 months?

What steps have you taken to improve financial performance over the past year and can you provide evidence of commercial growth?

Why O2 won

All of the major operators have stepped up to the plate over the past year and we celebrate the achievements of the entire industry.

But there can be only one winner and O2 was victorious thanks to new network and customer service initiatives that helped keep customers connected when they needed it most.

This included 4G capacity upgrades and community projects that helped key workers and the most vulnerable in society. Longer term programmes focused on 5G innovation and sustainability.

Congratulations to the team at O2 for landing our top network prize and to all the other nominees!