Mobile Industry Awards 2021: EE's Elise Howard wins Shop Idol 2021 crown

Elise Howard from EE has been crowned the winner of Shop Idol 2021, supported by Samsung Backstage, at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021.

Elise beat competition from hundreds of entrants from all of the major retailers in the UK to be names the country’s best mobile phone salesperson.

She received her award at the MIA 2021 ceremony in London from Charlie Nordfeldt, Head of Channel Engagement at Samsung, along with her EE colleague and 2020 Shop Idol winner Cassie Kirkham, who missed out on her moment on stage last year due to the pandemic.

Shop Idol 2021

Our annual search for the UK’s best mobile phone salesperson was a little different this, year and we had to change our approach to take into account the changes enforced by the pandemic.

Covid-19 has been equally challenging for mobile salespeople as retail stores and contact centres closed their doors , with salespeople having had to quickly adapt and go that extra mile for customers. All of our Shop Idol 2021 finalists have demonstrated how going above and beyond expectations can really make a difference.

After a lengthy search, our judges whittled down the biggest ever Shop Idol entry list to just six finalists – all of whom were present at the awards.

All tok home a Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus smartphone, while Howard will take home a fantastic prize bundle courtesy of Samsung worth almost £3,000, including a Galaxy Z Flip3 5G smartphone, a Galaxy Tab S7 5G tablet, a Galaxy Watch3 smartwatch and a pair of Galaxy Buds Plus earbuds.

Congratulations to Elise and to all our 2021 Shop Idol finalists!

Our 2021 finalists:

Sana Ali, Dixons

Chloe Bavaird, EE

Elise Howard, EE

Joanna Holmes, Three

James Ofield, Three

Lisa Wilding, Vodafone