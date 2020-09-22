Mobile Industry Awards 2020: BT Wholesale is Best MVNO Partner

MVNOs play an important role in diversifying the mobile landscape, providing specialised and alternative services to consumers and businesses.

But an MVNO can only be as innovative as the network and technologies behind it. This category offers the opportunity for partners to showcase how they help MVNOs deliver the connectivity valued by their customers.

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Showcase using technical innovation to suit client USPs

Provide testimonials from MVNO partners

Demonstrate and quantify business success

Show how the business has driven MVNO partner success

Our 2020 finalists are:

BT Wholesale As one of the leading providers of MVNO services in the market, BT was able to provide impressive customer testimonials supported by strong financial performance. BT’s entry offered a clear focus and strategy that makes it easy to see why it is such a trusted partner.

Three Three’s innovative ‘telecoms-as-a-service’ demonstrated tangible innovation in the wholesale market. Its decision to update the offering in 2019 with the ability to issue discounts, offer codes, and family groups was well-received.

Trasnatel Transatel’s entry highlighted an impressive approach to its partnerships across the ecosystem and was supported by partner testimonials that illustrated the value that MVNOs derive from its offering.

Congratulations to our 2020 Best MVNO Partner, BT Wholesale!

Speaking on BT’s win, Mobile Industry Awards Director Mark Fermor said: “BT’s impressive financials, clarity in strategy and growth over the last 12 months are all reasons why it is our deserving 2020 winner.”

