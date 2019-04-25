Mobile Industry Awards 2019: Shortlists revealed

By Mobile phones  

Here’s who has made the list for all this year’s awards.

With just weeks until the 2019 Mobile Industry Awards, we are delighted to announce the shortlists for all this year’s awards.

From Phone of the Year and Hottest New Phone for 2019 to Best High Street Retailer and Best MVNO, the Mobile Industry Awards look to recognise the top performers across the whole UK space.

Now celebrating its 17th year, the Mobile Industry Awards (#MIA2019) represents the highest standard of excellence in the UK mobile industry - from the boardroom to the grassroots.

This year’s winners will be collecting their trophy on the 6th June 2019 at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel - so who is up for this year's awards?

Channel & B2B

Innovation Award

  • Airtime Rewards
  • Crystalusion
  • Invisible Shield
  • IPCortex
  • Samsung
  • Sky Mobile
  • Tech as a Service
  • We Fix

Managed Service Provider of the Year

  • Brightstar
  • Mobliciti
  • Uplands

Best Unified Comms Dealer

  • Aerial Direct
  • Onecom
  • Uplands

Business Growth Award

  • Aerial Direct
  • Amazon
  • Argos
  • Colldorado
  • IP Exchange
  • SaltDNA

CSR Initiative of the Year

  • Genuine Solutions 
  • Onecom
  • The One Point

Best Enterprise Service & Solution

  • Tech Data
  • Jerasoft
  • Metricell
  • SaltDNA
  • StrattoOpencell

Recycling and recommerce award

  • Brightstar
  • Exertis
  • Genuine Solutions
  • Redeem

Technology incubator of the year

  • Brightstar
  • SaltDNA
  • Tech Data

Mobile distributor of the year

  • Brightstar
  • Daisy Distribution
  • Exertis
  • Genuine Solutions
  • Tech Data
  • Westcoast

Retail

Best High Street Retailer

  • Carphone Warehouse
  • EE
  • O2
  • Tesco Mobile
  • Three
  • Vodafone

Best Online Retailer

  • Amazon UK
  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • O2.co.uk
  • Sky Mobile

Best Sim Free Retailer

  • Amazon UK
  • Argos
  • Envirofone

Best Repair Service

  • iSmash
  • O2
  • WeFix

Best Recycling Service

  • GSUK Recovery & Reuse Experts
  • musicMagpie
  • O2 Recycle

Network

Best MVNO

  • Sky Mobile
  • SMARTY
  • Superdrug Mobile
  • Tesco Mobile
  • Virgin Mobile

Best MVNO Partner

  • BT Wholesale
  • Lifecycle Software Ltd
  • Three Wholesale

Best Business Network

  • EE
  • O2
  • Vodafone

Best Consumer Network

  • EE
  • O2
  • Tesco Mobile
  • Vodafone

5G network pioneer

  • EE
  • Samsung
  • Three

Technology

Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team

  • Alcatel
  • Huawei
  • Samsung

Best Value Phone (< £200)

  • Honor 10 Lite
  • Honor 8X
  • Huawei P Smart 2018
  • Moto G6
  • Samsung Galaxy J6
  • Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite

Best Mid Range Phone (< £450)

  • Honor View 20
  • Huawei P20
  • iPhone 7
  • Nokia 8.1
  • Oneplus 6T
  • Samsung Galaxy S9

Best Ruggedised Phone 

  • AGM X3
  • Blackview BV9500 Pro
  • Cat S61
  • Doogee S90
  • Land Rover Explore 
  • Zebra TC75x

Best Mobile Accessory

  • Apple Airpods
  • Belkin Qi Wireless Charger
  • InvisibleShield Glass+ Visionguard
  • Mophie Powerstation
  • Samsung Buds
  • Tech21 impact shield

Hottest New Phone for 2019

  • Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Honor View20
  • Huawei Mate X
  • Huawei P30 Pro
  • Samsung Galaxy Fold
  • Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Accessory Manufacturer of the Year

  • Anker
  • Belkin
  • Incipio
  • JBL
  • Tech21
  • Zagg

Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year

  • Apple
  • Honor
  • Huawei
  • Motorola
  • Samsung
  • Sony

One To Watch

  • Doro AB
  • HMD Global
  • Honor
  • Oppo
  • TCL
  • Xiaomi

Phone of the Year

  • Apple XS Max
  • Huawei Mate 20 Pro
  • Huawei P20 Pro
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  • Samsung S9 Plus
  • Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

For all awards updates, visit the Mobile Industry Awards 2019 site - we look forward to seeing you on the June 6th 2019! 

If you have any questions or queries about how to attend or enter, get in touch at mark.fermor@futurenet.com

