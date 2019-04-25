Mobile Industry Awards 2019: Shortlists revealed

With just weeks until the 2019 Mobile Industry Awards, we are delighted to announce the shortlists for all this year’s awards.

From Phone of the Year and Hottest New Phone for 2019 to Best High Street Retailer and Best MVNO, the Mobile Industry Awards look to recognise the top performers across the whole UK space.

Now celebrating its 17th year, the Mobile Industry Awards (#MIA2019) represents the highest standard of excellence in the UK mobile industry - from the boardroom to the grassroots.

This year’s winners will be collecting their trophy on the 6th June 2019 at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel - so who is up for this year's awards?

Channel & B2B

Innovation Award

Airtime Rewards

Crystalusion

Invisible Shield

IPCortex

Samsung

Sky Mobile

Tech as a Service

We Fix

Managed Service Provider of the Year

Brightstar

Mobliciti

Uplands

Best Unified Comms Dealer

Aerial Direct

Onecom

Uplands

Business Growth Award

Aerial Direct

Amazon

Argos

Colldorado

IP Exchange

SaltDNA

CSR Initiative of the Year

Genuine Solutions

Onecom

The One Point

Best Enterprise Service & Solution

Tech Data

Jerasoft

Metricell

SaltDNA

StrattoOpencell

Recycling and recommerce award

Brightstar

Exertis

Genuine Solutions

Redeem

Technology incubator of the year

Brightstar

SaltDNA

Tech Data

Mobile distributor of the year

Brightstar

Daisy Distribution

Exertis

Genuine Solutions

Tech Data

Westcoast

Retail

Best High Street Retailer

Carphone Warehouse

EE

O2

Tesco Mobile

Three

Vodafone

Best Online Retailer

Amazon UK

Mobiles.co.uk

O2.co.uk

Sky Mobile

Best Sim Free Retailer

Amazon UK

Argos

Envirofone

Best Repair Service

iSmash

O2

WeFix

Best Recycling Service

GSUK Recovery & Reuse Experts

musicMagpie

O2 Recycle

Network

Best MVNO

Sky Mobile

SMARTY

Superdrug Mobile

Tesco Mobile

Virgin Mobile

Best MVNO Partner

BT Wholesale

Lifecycle Software Ltd

Three Wholesale

Best Business Network

EE

O2

Vodafone

Best Consumer Network

EE

O2

Tesco Mobile

Vodafone

5G network pioneer

EE

Samsung

Three

Technology

Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team

Alcatel

Huawei

Samsung

Best Value Phone (< £200)

Honor 10 Lite

Honor 8X

Huawei P Smart 2018

Moto G6

Samsung Galaxy J6

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite

Best Mid Range Phone (< £450)

Honor View 20

Huawei P20

iPhone 7

Nokia 8.1

Oneplus 6T

Samsung Galaxy S9

Best Ruggedised Phone

AGM X3

Blackview BV9500 Pro

Cat S61

Doogee S90

Land Rover Explore

Zebra TC75x

Best Mobile Accessory

Apple Airpods

Belkin Qi Wireless Charger

InvisibleShield Glass+ Visionguard

Mophie Powerstation

Samsung Buds

Tech21 impact shield

Hottest New Phone for 2019

Apple iPhone XS Max

Honor View20

Huawei Mate X

Huawei P30 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Accessory Manufacturer of the Year

Anker

Belkin

Incipio

JBL

Tech21

Zagg

Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year

Apple

Honor

Huawei

Motorola

Samsung

Sony

One To Watch

Doro AB

HMD Global

Honor

Oppo

TCL

Xiaomi

Phone of the Year

Apple XS Max

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei P20 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung S9 Plus

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

For all awards updates, visit the Mobile Industry Awards 2019 site - we look forward to seeing you on the June 6th 2019!