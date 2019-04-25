Mobile Industry Awards 2019: Shortlists revealed

With just weeks until the 2019 Mobile Industry Awards, we are delighted to announce the shortlists for all this year’s awards.
From Phone of the Year and Hottest New Phone for 2019 to Best High Street Retailer and Best MVNO, the Mobile Industry Awards look to recognise the top performers across the whole UK space.
Now celebrating its 17th year, the Mobile Industry Awards (#MIA2019) represents the highest standard of excellence in the UK mobile industry - from the boardroom to the grassroots.
This year’s winners will be collecting their trophy on the 6th June 2019 at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel - so who is up for this year's awards?
Channel & B2B
Innovation Award
- Airtime Rewards
- Crystalusion
- Invisible Shield
- IPCortex
- Samsung
- Sky Mobile
- Tech as a Service
- We Fix
Managed Service Provider of the Year
- Brightstar
- Mobliciti
- Uplands
Best Unified Comms Dealer
- Aerial Direct
- Onecom
- Uplands
Business Growth Award
- Aerial Direct
- Amazon
- Argos
- Colldorado
- IP Exchange
- SaltDNA
CSR Initiative of the Year
- Genuine Solutions
- Onecom
- The One Point
Best Enterprise Service & Solution
- Tech Data
- Jerasoft
- Metricell
- SaltDNA
- StrattoOpencell
Recycling and recommerce award
- Brightstar
- Exertis
- Genuine Solutions
- Redeem
Technology incubator of the year
- Brightstar
- SaltDNA
- Tech Data
Mobile distributor of the year
- Brightstar
- Daisy Distribution
- Exertis
- Genuine Solutions
- Tech Data
- Westcoast
Retail
Best High Street Retailer
- Carphone Warehouse
- EE
- O2
- Tesco Mobile
- Three
- Vodafone
Best Online Retailer
- Amazon UK
- Mobiles.co.uk
- O2.co.uk
- Sky Mobile
Best Sim Free Retailer
- Amazon UK
- Argos
- Envirofone
Best Repair Service
- iSmash
- O2
- WeFix
Best Recycling Service
- GSUK Recovery & Reuse Experts
- musicMagpie
- O2 Recycle
Network
Best MVNO
- Sky Mobile
- SMARTY
- Superdrug Mobile
- Tesco Mobile
- Virgin Mobile
Best MVNO Partner
- BT Wholesale
- Lifecycle Software Ltd
- Three Wholesale
Best Business Network
- EE
- O2
- Vodafone
Best Consumer Network
- EE
- O2
- Tesco Mobile
- Vodafone
5G network pioneer
- EE
- Samsung
- Three
Technology
Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team
- Alcatel
- Huawei
- Samsung
Best Value Phone (< £200)
- Honor 10 Lite
- Honor 8X
- Huawei P Smart 2018
- Moto G6
- Samsung Galaxy J6
- Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
Best Mid Range Phone (< £450)
- Honor View 20
- Huawei P20
- iPhone 7
- Nokia 8.1
- Oneplus 6T
- Samsung Galaxy S9
Best Ruggedised Phone
- AGM X3
- Blackview BV9500 Pro
- Cat S61
- Doogee S90
- Land Rover Explore
- Zebra TC75x
Best Mobile Accessory
- Apple Airpods
- Belkin Qi Wireless Charger
- InvisibleShield Glass+ Visionguard
- Mophie Powerstation
- Samsung Buds
- Tech21 impact shield
Hottest New Phone for 2019
- Apple iPhone XS Max
- Honor View20
- Huawei Mate X
- Huawei P30 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Fold
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
Accessory Manufacturer of the Year
- Anker
- Belkin
- Incipio
- JBL
- Tech21
- Zagg
Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year
- Apple
- Honor
- Huawei
- Motorola
- Samsung
- Sony
One To Watch
- Doro AB
- HMD Global
- Honor
- Oppo
- TCL
- Xiaomi
Phone of the Year
- Apple XS Max
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Huawei P20 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Samsung S9 Plus
- Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
For all awards updates, visit the Mobile Industry Awards 2019 site - we look forward to seeing you on the June 6th 2019!
If you have any questions or queries about how to attend or enter, get in touch at mark.fermor@futurenet.com