Mobile Industry Awards 2019 - One week left to make your nominations

Entries for the Mobile Industry Awards 2019, powered by TechRadar Pro, are open now - and you have one more week to enter.
Entries on the 20 categories for this year's awards are set to close next Friday, March 29th, at 5pm, meaning there's not much time left to get your submissions in.
Now celebrating its 17th year, the Mobile Industry Awards 2019 looks to showcase the gold standard of excellence in the industry - from the boardroom to the grassroots.
This year's categories cover all areas of the industry, across Distribution, B2B, Networks, Companies, People & Teams.
Voting will also open soon for this year’s Mobile Power 50, which ranks and recognises the industry’s most influential individuals, and Shop Idol, our UK-wide search for the nation's best mobile store salesperson.
Categories now open for entry submissions:
Full entry criteria and guidelines can be found here
- Best Managed Service Provider
- Best Unified Comms Dealer
- Most Innovative Product
- Best Enterprise Service & Solutions
- Technology Incubator of the Year
- Recycling and Recommerce Award
- Mobile Distributor of the Year
- Business Growth Award
- CSR Initiative of the Year
- Best MVNO
- Best MVNO Partner
- Best Consumer Network
- Best Business Network
- 5G Network Pioneer
- Best Repair Service
- Best Recycling Service
- Best Online Retailer
- Best SIM-Free Retailer
- Best High Street Retailer
- Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team
Power 50
The final selection for the 2019 Mobile Power 50 will also be revealed on Monday, March 25th.
The Power 50 is the definitive list of the most influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year. The list is compiled after in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers, to manufacturers and distributors - but your votes will help decide the final say.
Please join the debate on the Mobile Power 50 website, where you can nominate somebody who you feel serves as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.
For all awards updates, visit the Mobile Industry Awards 2019 site - we look forward to seeing you on the June 6th 2019!
If you have any questions or queries about how to attend or enter, get in touch at mark.fermor@futurenet.com