Mobile Industry Awards 2019 - One week left to make your nominations

Entries for the Mobile Industry Awards 2019, powered by TechRadar Pro, are open now - and you have one more week to enter.

Entries on the 20 categories for this year's awards are set to close next Friday, March 29th, at 5pm, meaning there's not much time left to get your submissions in.

Now celebrating its 17th year, the Mobile Industry Awards 2019 looks to showcase the gold standard of excellence in the industry - from the boardroom to the grassroots.

This year's categories cover all areas of the industry, across Distribution, B2B, Networks, Companies, People & Teams.

Voting will also open soon for this year’s Mobile Power 50, which ranks and recognises the industry’s most influential individuals, and Shop Idol, our UK-wide search for the nation's best mobile store salesperson.

Categories now open for entry submissions:

Full entry criteria and guidelines can be found here

Best Managed Service Provider

Best Unified Comms Dealer

Most Innovative Product

Best Enterprise Service & Solutions

Technology Incubator of the Year

Recycling and Recommerce Award

Mobile Distributor of the Year

Business Growth Award

CSR Initiative of the Year

Best MVNO

Best MVNO Partner

Best Consumer Network

Best Business Network

5G Network Pioneer

Best Repair Service

Best Recycling Service

Best Online Retailer

Best SIM-Free Retailer

Best High Street Retailer

Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team

Power 50

The final selection for the 2019 Mobile Power 50 will also be revealed on Monday, March 25th.

The Power 50 is the definitive list of the most influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year. The list is compiled after in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers, to manufacturers and distributors - but your votes will help decide the final say.

Please join the debate on the Mobile Power 50 website, where you can nominate somebody who you feel serves as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.

For all awards updates, visit the Mobile Industry Awards 2019 site - we look forward to seeing you on the June 6th 2019!