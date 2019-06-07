Mobile Industry Awards 2019: All the winners revealed

Last night saw the Mobile Industry Awards 2019 take place in London.

The hottest night of the UK mobile year was attended by the best and brightest in the industry, who came together to celebrate and recognise those doing some truly great work.

This year's awards were some of the most highly-contested in MIA history, so who were the night's big winners?

The 2019 winners are...

Oustanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry - Conor Pierce, Samsung

Best Unified Comms Dealer - Onecom

Best Managed Service Provider - Mobliciti

Best Enterprise Service & Solutions - Tech Data Tech-as-a-Service

Recycling & Recommerce Award - Redeem

Technology Incubator of the Year - Brightstar

Innovation Award - Crystalusion

CSR Initiative of the Year - GSUK & Three

Business Growth Award - Aerial Direct

Mobile Distributor of the Year - Tech Data

Best Sim Free Retailer - Argos

Best Online Retailer - Mobiles.co.uk

Best High Street Retailer - Three

Best Repair Service - O2

Best Recycling Service - O2 Recycle

Best MVNO Partner - Three Wholesale

Best MVNO - Sky Mobile

Best Business Network - O2

Best Consumer Network - EE

Best Value Phone (<£200) - Honor 10 Lite

Best Mobile Accessory - Apple Airpods

Best Ruggedised Device - AGM X3

Best Mid Range Phone (<£450) - Honor View 20

Hottest New Phone 2019 - Huawei Mate X

Accessory Manufacturer of the Year - Zagg

Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year - Huawei

Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team - Samsung

5G Network Pioneer - EE

One To Watch - Honor

Phone of the Year - Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Person of the Year - Marc Allera, BT Consumer

Shop Idol 2019 - Gavin Mooney, O2