Mobile Industry Awards 2019: All the winners revealed

Last night saw the Mobile Industry Awards 2019 take place in London.
The hottest night of the UK mobile year was attended by the best and brightest in the industry, who came together to celebrate and recognise those doing some truly great work.
This year's awards were some of the most highly-contested in MIA history, so who were the night's big winners?
The 2019 winners are...
Oustanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry - Conor Pierce, Samsung
Best Unified Comms Dealer - Onecom
Best Managed Service Provider - Mobliciti
Best Enterprise Service & Solutions - Tech Data Tech-as-a-Service
Recycling & Recommerce Award - Redeem
Technology Incubator of the Year - Brightstar
Innovation Award - Crystalusion
CSR Initiative of the Year - GSUK & Three
Business Growth Award - Aerial Direct
Mobile Distributor of the Year - Tech Data
Best Sim Free Retailer - Argos
Best Online Retailer - Mobiles.co.uk
Best High Street Retailer - Three
Best Repair Service - O2
Best Recycling Service - O2 Recycle
Best MVNO Partner - Three Wholesale
Best MVNO - Sky Mobile
Best Business Network - O2
Best Consumer Network - EE
Best Value Phone (<£200) - Honor 10 Lite
Best Mobile Accessory - Apple Airpods
Best Ruggedised Device - AGM X3
Best Mid Range Phone (<£450) - Honor View 20
Hottest New Phone 2019 - Huawei Mate X
Accessory Manufacturer of the Year - Zagg
Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year - Huawei
Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team - Samsung
5G Network Pioneer - EE
One To Watch - Honor
Phone of the Year - Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Person of the Year - Marc Allera, BT Consumer
Shop Idol 2019 - Gavin Mooney, O2
- For more information on the Mobile Industry Awards, visit our site!